Atento S.A. (ATTO) EPS Estimated At $0.15; Shorts at Medpace Holdings (MEDP) Lowered By 2.89%

Analysts expect Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) to report $0.15 EPS on July, 30 after the close.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 25.00% from last quarter’s $0.2 EPS. ATTO’s profit would be $11.31 million giving it 3.73 P/E if the $0.15 EPS is correct. After having $-0.06 EPS previously, Atento S.A.’s analysts see -350.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $2.24. About 37,578 shares traded. Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) has declined 53.94% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.37% the S&P500. Some Historical ATTO News: 19/03/2018 – Samsung Expands its Range of Official Customer Relationship Channels in Collaboration with Atento in Brazil; 07/05/2018 – Atento 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 19/03/2018 – ATENTO SA – QTRLY REV $478.3 MLN VS $442.0 MLN; 07/05/2018 – ATENTO SA – “EXPECT A FAVORABLE MACRO ENVIRONMENT COMBINED WITH STABLE REGULATORY FRAMEWORKS WHICH SHOULD SUPPORT GROWTH IN 2018”; 07/05/2018 – ATENTO SA – QTRLY REVENUE $490.4 MLN VS $468.0 MLN; 07/05/2018 – ATENTO SA SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN RANGE (CCY) 11% TO 12%; 19/03/2018 – Atento 4Q Loss/Shr 12c; 28/03/2018 – Atento’s End to End Digital Sales Solution Improves Sales Conversion and Drives Customer Experience while Lowering Cost of Sales; 19/03/2018 – ATENTO SA – SEES CONSTANT CURRENCY REVENUE GROWTH OF 3% TO 6% AND ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN OF 11%-12% FOR FISCAL 2018; 22/03/2018 – Atento Recognized for Its Customer Experience Solutions in Mexico

Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) had a decrease of 2.89% in short interest. MEDP’s SI was 3.40 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 2.89% from 3.50M shares previously. With 708,900 avg volume, 5 days are for Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP)’s short sellers to cover MEDP’s short positions. The SI to Medpace Holdings Inc’s float is 12.62%. The stock increased 1.80% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $63.76. About 576,898 shares traded or 58.12% up from the average. Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) has risen 30.56% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.13% the S&P500. Some Historical MEDP News: 30/04/2018 – MEDPACE HOLDINGS 1Q ADJ EPS 60C, EST. 44C; 10/04/2018 – MEDPACE HOLDINGS INC MEDP.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $34; 30/04/2018 – Medpace Holdings 1Q EPS 40c; 09/03/2018 Medpace Holdings Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Medpace Holdings Debt Risk Falls 3 Levels in Bloomberg Model; 21/04/2018 – DJ Medpace Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MEDP); 30/04/2018 – MEDPACE HOLDINGS SEES FY NET SERVICE REV. $421M TO $435M; 02/05/2018 – MEDPACE HOLDINGS REPORTS SECONDARY OFFERING BY SELLING HOLDER; 30/04/2018 – Medpace Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 55c; 30/04/2018 – Medpace Holdings 1Q Rev $163.1M

Medpace Holdings, Inc. provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.28 billion. The firm offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas. It has a 30.68 P/E ratio. The Company’s services include medical affairs, clinical trial management, study feasibility, study start-up, clinical monitoring, global regulatory affairs, medical writing, biometrics, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, and quality assurance.

Among 2 analysts covering Atento (NYSE:ATTO), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Atento has $10 highest and $300 lowest target. $6.50’s average target is 190.18% above currents $2.24 stock price. Atento had 7 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley downgraded it to “Equal-Weight” rating and $300 target in Wednesday, June 5 report. On Thursday, March 21 the stock rating was maintained by Barrington with “Buy”.

Atento S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company has market cap of $168.91 million. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, collections, back office, applications-processing, credit-management, and technical support services. It currently has negative earnings. The firm serves clients primarily in the telecommunications and financial services sectors; and in multi-sectors, including consumer goods, retail, public administration, healthcare, travel, and transportation and logistics, as well as technology and media.