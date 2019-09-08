Atento S.A. (ATTO) and Performant Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PFMT) Contrasting side by side

Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) and Performant Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PFMT), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Business Services. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atento S.A. 3 0.10 N/A 0.11 21.57 Performant Financial Corporation 2 0.46 N/A -0.47 0.00

Demonstrates Atento S.A. and Performant Financial Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atento S.A. 0.00% -8.3% -2% Performant Financial Corporation 0.00% -31.7% -17.7%

Volatility and Risk

Atento S.A. has a 0.72 beta, while its volatility is 28.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Performant Financial Corporation’s 76.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.24 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Atento S.A. is 1.2 while its Current Ratio is 1.2. Meanwhile, Performant Financial Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. Performant Financial Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Atento S.A.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Atento S.A. and Performant Financial Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Atento S.A. 0 1 1 2.50 Performant Financial Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Atento S.A. has a consensus price target of $6.5, and a 158.96% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 90% of Atento S.A. shares and 62.6% of Performant Financial Corporation shares. Atento S.A.’s share owned by insiders are 0.76%. Competitively, 3% are Performant Financial Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Atento S.A. 0.87% -4.51% -35.81% -40.1% -63.88% -41.9% Performant Financial Corporation -1.61% 19.61% -38.69% -40.49% -44.55% -45.78%

For the past year Atento S.A. has stronger performance than Performant Financial Corporation

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Atento S.A. beats Performant Financial Corporation.

Atento S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, collections, back office, applications-processing, credit-management, and technical support services. The company serves clients primarily in the telecommunications and financial services sectors; and in multi-sectors, including consumer goods, retail, public administration, healthcare, travel, and transportation and logistics, as well as technology and media. It provides its services and solutions through digital channels, which include SMS, email, chats, social media and apps, and others, as well as through voice and in-person. The company was formerly known as Atento Floatco S.A. Atento S.A. was founded in 1999 and is based in Luxembourg.

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled recovery and related analytics services in the United States. Its services help identify and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for government and private clients in various markets. The company offers recovery services to guaranty agencies and private institutions; and audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients. It also provides tax recovery services to state and municipal agencies, as well as financial institutions; and risk management advisory services that enable clients to proactively manage loan portfolios and reduce the incidence of defaulted loan assets over time. The company was formerly known as DCS Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Performant Financial Corporation in 2005. Performant Financial Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Livermore, California.