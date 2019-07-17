Atento S.A. (ATTO) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

We are contrasting Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) and its rivals on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They are Business Services companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Atento S.A. has 92.9% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 64.56% institutional ownership for its rivals. 0.76% of Atento S.A. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.07% of all Business Services companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Atento S.A. and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atento S.A. 0.00% 5.60% 1.50% Industry Average 38.20% 33.55% 7.43%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Atento S.A. and its competitors’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Atento S.A. N/A 3 13.08 Industry Average 154.79M 405.19M 39.53

Atento S.A. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently lower P/E ratio Atento S.A. is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Atento S.A. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Atento S.A. 0 1 1 2.50 Industry Average 1.00 2.28 2.90 2.62

With average target price of $6.5, Atento S.A. has a potential upside of 164.23%. The rivals have a potential upside of 69.22%. Based on the results shown earlier, Atento S.A.’s rivals are looking more favorable than the company itself, analysts’ belief.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Atento S.A. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Atento S.A. -7.1% -10.9% -17.22% -44.67% -53.94% -18.45% Industry Average 4.18% 7.11% 16.58% 22.71% 35.02% 29.80%

For the past year Atento S.A. had bearish trend while Atento S.A.’s rivals had bullish trend.

Liquidity

Atento S.A. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 and a Quick Ratio of 1.4. Competitively, Atento S.A.’s rivals Current Ratio is 1.60 and has 1.52 Quick Ratio. Atento S.A.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Atento S.A.

Volatility and Risk

Atento S.A. is 39.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.61. In other hand, Atento S.A.’s rivals have beta of 1.25 which is 24.54% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Atento S.A. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Atento S.A.’s peers beat on 7 of the 6 factors Atento S.A.

Atento S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, collections, back office, applications-processing, credit-management, and technical support services. The company serves clients primarily in the telecommunications and financial services sectors; and in multi-sectors, including consumer goods, retail, public administration, healthcare, travel, and transportation and logistics, as well as technology and media. It provides its services and solutions through digital channels, which include SMS, email, chats, social media and apps, and others, as well as through voice and in-person. The company was formerly known as Atento Floatco S.A. Atento S.A. was founded in 1999 and is based in Luxembourg.