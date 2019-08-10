Atento S.A. (ATTO) and BrightView Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BV) Comparison side by side

As Business Services companies, Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) and BrightView Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BV) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atento S.A. 3 0.10 N/A 0.11 21.57 BrightView Holdings Inc. 16 0.91 N/A -0.26 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Atento S.A. and BrightView Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atento S.A. 0.00% -8.3% -2% BrightView Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Atento S.A. is 1.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.2. The Current Ratio of rival BrightView Holdings Inc. is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.4. BrightView Holdings Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Atento S.A.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Atento S.A. and BrightView Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Atento S.A. 0 1 1 2.50 BrightView Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Atento S.A.’s average target price is $6.5, while its potential upside is 195.45%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Atento S.A. and BrightView Holdings Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 90% and 95.7%. About 0.76% of Atento S.A.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of BrightView Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Atento S.A. 0.87% -4.51% -35.81% -40.1% -63.88% -41.9% BrightView Holdings Inc. 4.44% 4.66% 21.53% 36.84% -12.57% 93.54%

For the past year Atento S.A. has -41.9% weaker performance while BrightView Holdings Inc. has 93.54% stronger performance.

Summary

BrightView Holdings Inc. beats Atento S.A. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Atento S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, collections, back office, applications-processing, credit-management, and technical support services. The company serves clients primarily in the telecommunications and financial services sectors; and in multi-sectors, including consumer goods, retail, public administration, healthcare, travel, and transportation and logistics, as well as technology and media. It provides its services and solutions through digital channels, which include SMS, email, chats, social media and apps, and others, as well as through voice and in-person. The company was formerly known as Atento Floatco S.A. Atento S.A. was founded in 1999 and is based in Luxembourg.

