Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO)

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) and Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 30 0.00 N/A -5.23 0.00 Translate Bio Inc. 9 158.48 N/A -2.17 0.00

Table 1 highlights Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. and Translate Bio Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) and Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -69.1% -61.9% Translate Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% -47.9%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. is 10 while its Current Ratio is 10. Meanwhile, Translate Bio Inc. has a Current Ratio of 10.5 while its Quick Ratio is 10.5. Translate Bio Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. and Translate Bio Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Translate Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 352.67% and an $66 consensus price target. Meanwhile, Translate Bio Inc.’s consensus price target is $21, while its potential upside is 133.07%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Translate Bio Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. and Translate Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 59.9% respectively. 2% are Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 31.15% of Translate Bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. -27.51% -29.64% -36.66% -31.41% -43.91% -28.47% Translate Bio Inc. 11.68% -8.11% 41.19% 60.31% 0% 38.93%

For the past year Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Translate Bio Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Translate Bio Inc. beats Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for patients with severe and life-threatening diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage T-cell product candidates include ATA129 that focuses on Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder after hematopoietic cell transplant and solid organ transplant; ATA188, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; ATA520, a Phase I clinical trial product targeting cancers expressing the antigen Wilms tumor 1; and ATA230, which is Phase III clinical trials for refractory cytomegalovirus. The company is also developing a next generation of allogeneic T-cell product candidates utilizing a technology to selectively enhance a T-cellÂ’s ability to target specific viral proteins implicated in disease. It has license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Amgen, Inc.; and license, and research and development collaboration agreement with QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. to evaluate ATA129 in combination with Merck anti-programmed death receptor-1 therapy and Keytruda in patients with platinum resistant or recurrent epstein-barr virus-associated nasopharyngeal carcinoma. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Translate Bio, Inc., a messenger RNA therapeutics company, engages in developing medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. It is developing MRT5005 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 for the treatment of ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency. It has strategic alliances with Sanofi Pasteur. The company was formerly known as RaNA Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Translate Bio, Inc. in June 2017. Translate Bio, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.