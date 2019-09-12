Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA)

This is a contrast between Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.
|25
|0.00
|N/A
|-5.62
|0.00
|Tiziana Life Sciences PLC
|7
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.07
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC.
Profitability
Table 2 has Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-69.1%
|-61.9%
|Tiziana Life Sciences PLC
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
Ratings and Recommendations for Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Tiziana Life Sciences PLC
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $70, while its potential upside is 357.52%.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 97% of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. shares and 2.82% of Tiziana Life Sciences PLC shares. Insiders held roughly 2.3% of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.
|-5.25%
|-27.19%
|-56.31%
|-60.55%
|-60.2%
|-58.92%
|Tiziana Life Sciences PLC
|-7.5%
|-10.61%
|-9.16%
|-11.97%
|0%
|-5.64%
For the past year Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Tiziana Life Sciences PLC.
Summary
Tiziana Life Sciences PLC beats Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.
Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for patients with severe and life-threatening diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage T-cell product candidates include ATA129 that focuses on Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder after hematopoietic cell transplant and solid organ transplant; ATA188, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; ATA520, a Phase I clinical trial product targeting cancers expressing the antigen Wilms tumor 1; and ATA230, which is Phase III clinical trials for refractory cytomegalovirus. The company is also developing a next generation of allogeneic T-cell product candidates utilizing a technology to selectively enhance a T-cellÂ’s ability to target specific viral proteins implicated in disease. It has license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Amgen, Inc.; and license, and research and development collaboration agreement with QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. to evaluate ATA129 in combination with Merck anti-programmed death receptor-1 therapy and Keytruda in patients with platinum resistant or recurrent epstein-barr virus-associated nasopharyngeal carcinoma. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.
