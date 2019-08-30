Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA)’s Financial Results Comparing With scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH)

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) and scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 27 0.00 N/A -5.62 0.00 scPharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.59 0.00

In table 1 we can see Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. and scPharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. and scPharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -69.1% -61.9% scPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -36.7% -30.6%

Liquidity

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10 while its Quick Ratio is 10. On the competitive side is, scPharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 8.5 Current Ratio and a 8.5 Quick Ratio. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to scPharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. and scPharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 scPharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 406.88% and an $70 average price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 97% of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 60.3% of scPharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% are Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of scPharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. -5.25% -27.19% -56.31% -60.55% -60.2% -58.92% scPharmaceuticals Inc. 10.06% 79.01% 80.12% 54.67% 25% 54.26%

For the past year Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while scPharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

scPharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for patients with severe and life-threatening diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage T-cell product candidates include ATA129 that focuses on Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder after hematopoietic cell transplant and solid organ transplant; ATA188, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; ATA520, a Phase I clinical trial product targeting cancers expressing the antigen Wilms tumor 1; and ATA230, which is Phase III clinical trials for refractory cytomegalovirus. The company is also developing a next generation of allogeneic T-cell product candidates utilizing a technology to selectively enhance a T-cellÂ’s ability to target specific viral proteins implicated in disease. It has license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Amgen, Inc.; and license, and research and development collaboration agreement with QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. to evaluate ATA129 in combination with Merck anti-programmed death receptor-1 therapy and Keytruda in patients with platinum resistant or recurrent epstein-barr virus-associated nasopharyngeal carcinoma. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

scPharmaceuticals Inc., biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of transformative pharmaceutical products. The company's under development products are for heart failure and infectious diseases that include Furoscix that is for treatment of worsening or decompensated heart failure outside of the inpatient setting. scPharmaceuticals Inc. formerly known as scPharmaceuticals LLC. and changed its name to scPharmaceuticals Inc. in March 2014. The company was founded 2013 and is based in Burlington, Massachusetts.