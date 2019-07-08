Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO)

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 33 0.00 N/A -5.23 0.00 Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. N/A 71.32 N/A -1.80 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -69.1% -61.9% Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0.00% -153.6% -104.2%

Volatility and Risk

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. is 119.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 2.19. Competitively, Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. is 105.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.05 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. is 10 while its Quick Ratio stands at 10. The Current Ratio of rival Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. is 8.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 8.7. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $66, and a 253.13% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 15.1% respectively. 2% are Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 5.9% of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. -27.51% -29.64% -36.66% -31.41% -43.91% -28.47% Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 4.73% 11.95% 34.09% 12.47% -80.52% 47.62%

For the past year Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. has -28.47% weaker performance while Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. has 47.62% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. beats Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for patients with severe and life-threatening diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage T-cell product candidates include ATA129 that focuses on Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder after hematopoietic cell transplant and solid organ transplant; ATA188, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; ATA520, a Phase I clinical trial product targeting cancers expressing the antigen Wilms tumor 1; and ATA230, which is Phase III clinical trials for refractory cytomegalovirus. The company is also developing a next generation of allogeneic T-cell product candidates utilizing a technology to selectively enhance a T-cellÂ’s ability to target specific viral proteins implicated in disease. It has license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Amgen, Inc.; and license, and research and development collaboration agreement with QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. to evaluate ATA129 in combination with Merck anti-programmed death receptor-1 therapy and Keytruda in patients with platinum resistant or recurrent epstein-barr virus-associated nasopharyngeal carcinoma. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.