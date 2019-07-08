Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID)

We are comparing Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) and Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 33 0.00 N/A -5.23 0.00 Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.03 0.00

In table 1 we can see Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. and Ovid Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. and Ovid Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -69.1% -61.9% Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

10 and 10 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. Its rival Ovid Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.8 and 7.8 respectively. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Ovid Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. and Ovid Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. has a 234.35% upside potential and a consensus price target of $66.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. shares and 25.8% of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. shares. 2% are Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 12.1% of Ovid Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. -27.51% -29.64% -36.66% -31.41% -43.91% -28.47% Ovid Therapeutics Inc. -5.43% -4.92% -29.55% -66.21% -80.58% -28.1%

For the past year Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. was more bearish than Ovid Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Ovid Therapeutics Inc. beats Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for patients with severe and life-threatening diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage T-cell product candidates include ATA129 that focuses on Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder after hematopoietic cell transplant and solid organ transplant; ATA188, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; ATA520, a Phase I clinical trial product targeting cancers expressing the antigen Wilms tumor 1; and ATA230, which is Phase III clinical trials for refractory cytomegalovirus. The company is also developing a next generation of allogeneic T-cell product candidates utilizing a technology to selectively enhance a T-cellÂ’s ability to target specific viral proteins implicated in disease. It has license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Amgen, Inc.; and license, and research and development collaboration agreement with QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. to evaluate ATA129 in combination with Merck anti-programmed death receptor-1 therapy and Keytruda in patients with platinum resistant or recurrent epstein-barr virus-associated nasopharyngeal carcinoma. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome, as well as in preclinical development stage for pediatrics with angelman syndrome. It is also developing OV935, a drug candidate that is in Phase I trial for rare epileptic encephalopathies; preclinical-stage compounds for rare epilepsy disorders; and OV102, an intravenous formulation for indications in the hospital setting. The company has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.