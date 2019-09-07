Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS)

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) and Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 26 0.00 N/A -5.62 0.00 Novus Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.71 0.00

Demonstrates Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. and Novus Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) and Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -69.1% -61.9% Novus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -100.5% -88%

Volatility & Risk

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. is 104.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.04. From a competition point of view, Novus Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.83 beta which is 183.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10 while its Quick Ratio is 10. On the competitive side is, Novus Therapeutics Inc. which has a 3.2 Current Ratio and a 3.2 Quick Ratio. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Novus Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. and Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Novus Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $70, while its potential upside is 400.00%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. and Novus Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 97% and 51.3%. Insiders held roughly 2.3% of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 2% of Novus Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. -5.25% -27.19% -56.31% -60.55% -60.2% -58.92% Novus Therapeutics Inc. -3.11% -13.99% -69.68% -72.33% -88.76% -47.32%

For the past year Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. was more bearish than Novus Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. beats Novus Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for patients with severe and life-threatening diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage T-cell product candidates include ATA129 that focuses on Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder after hematopoietic cell transplant and solid organ transplant; ATA188, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; ATA520, a Phase I clinical trial product targeting cancers expressing the antigen Wilms tumor 1; and ATA230, which is Phase III clinical trials for refractory cytomegalovirus. The company is also developing a next generation of allogeneic T-cell product candidates utilizing a technology to selectively enhance a T-cellÂ’s ability to target specific viral proteins implicated in disease. It has license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Amgen, Inc.; and license, and research and development collaboration agreement with QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. to evaluate ATA129 in combination with Merck anti-programmed death receptor-1 therapy and Keytruda in patients with platinum resistant or recurrent epstein-barr virus-associated nasopharyngeal carcinoma. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Novus Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of ear, nose, and throat products. Its lead product is a nasally-administered combination drug product (OP-02) intended to address the underlying cause of otitis media and Eustachian tube dysfunction (OM/ETD) conditions. The company also has a foam-based drug delivery technology platform (OP-01) that could be used to deliver drugs into the ear, nose, and sinus cavities. It is developing a foam-based combination drug-product to the external ear canal that is an improved treatment option for acute otitis externa. The company is headquartered in Irvine, California.