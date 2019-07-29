Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) and Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 30 0.00 N/A -5.23 0.00 Novo Nordisk A/S 49 0.00 N/A 2.39 19.68

In table 1 we can see Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. and Novo Nordisk A/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. and Novo Nordisk A/S’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -69.1% -61.9% Novo Nordisk A/S 0.00% 78.3% 36%

Volatility and Risk

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s current beta is 2.19 and it happens to be 119.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 0.58 beta and it is 42.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 10 and a Quick Ratio of 10. Competitively, Novo Nordisk A/S’s Current Ratio is 1 and has 0.7 Quick Ratio. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Novo Nordisk A/S.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. and Novo Nordisk A/S’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Novo Nordisk A/S 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. is $66, with potential upside of 351.44%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. and Novo Nordisk A/S has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 9.7%. 2% are Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Novo Nordisk A/S has 26.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. -27.51% -29.64% -36.66% -31.41% -43.91% -28.47% Novo Nordisk A/S -3.04% -6.79% -4.38% 4.45% -6.08% 1.89%

For the past year Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. has -28.47% weaker performance while Novo Nordisk A/S has 1.89% stronger performance.

Summary

Novo Nordisk A/S beats Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for patients with severe and life-threatening diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage T-cell product candidates include ATA129 that focuses on Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder after hematopoietic cell transplant and solid organ transplant; ATA188, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; ATA520, a Phase I clinical trial product targeting cancers expressing the antigen Wilms tumor 1; and ATA230, which is Phase III clinical trials for refractory cytomegalovirus. The company is also developing a next generation of allogeneic T-cell product candidates utilizing a technology to selectively enhance a T-cellÂ’s ability to target specific viral proteins implicated in disease. It has license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Amgen, Inc.; and license, and research and development collaboration agreement with QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. to evaluate ATA129 in combination with Merck anti-programmed death receptor-1 therapy and Keytruda in patients with platinum resistant or recurrent epstein-barr virus-associated nasopharyngeal carcinoma. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment provides insulins, GLP-1 analog, and oral anti-diabetic drugs, as well as other protein related products comprising glucagon, protein related delivery systems, and needles. The Biopharmaceuticals segment offers products in the areas of haemophilia care, growth hormone therapy, and hormone replacement therapy. The company markets and distributes its products through distributors and independent agents. Novo Nordisk A/S was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark.