Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

As Biotechnology companies, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 25 0.00 N/A -5.62 0.00 Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 107 0.00 N/A -2.73 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -69.1% -61.9% Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -8.7% -8.5%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.04 beta means Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s volatility is 104.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 1.16 beta which makes it 16.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. are 10 and 10 respectively. Its competitor Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 45.8 and its Quick Ratio is 45.8. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $70, while its potential upside is 331.03%. Competitively Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $128, with potential upside of 24.68%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 97% of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 98.9% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 2.3% of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 11.33% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. -5.25% -27.19% -56.31% -60.55% -60.2% -58.92% Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.48% -18.06% -15.35% -22.83% -66.44% -22.56%

For the past year Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.

Summary

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for patients with severe and life-threatening diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage T-cell product candidates include ATA129 that focuses on Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder after hematopoietic cell transplant and solid organ transplant; ATA188, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; ATA520, a Phase I clinical trial product targeting cancers expressing the antigen Wilms tumor 1; and ATA230, which is Phase III clinical trials for refractory cytomegalovirus. The company is also developing a next generation of allogeneic T-cell product candidates utilizing a technology to selectively enhance a T-cellÂ’s ability to target specific viral proteins implicated in disease. It has license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Amgen, Inc.; and license, and research and development collaboration agreement with QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. to evaluate ATA129 in combination with Merck anti-programmed death receptor-1 therapy and Keytruda in patients with platinum resistant or recurrent epstein-barr virus-associated nasopharyngeal carcinoma. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s lead candidate is MGL-3196, which is in Phase II clinical trials, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor-ÃŸ (THR-ÃŸ) agonist used for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, and familial hypercholesterolemia. It is also developing MGL-3745, which is in pre-clinical stage, a THR-ÃŸ agonist that is in preclinical trials. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in West Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.