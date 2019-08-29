Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

We will be contrasting the differences between Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) and Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) as far as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 27 0.00 N/A -5.62 0.00 Insmed Incorporated 26 23.41 N/A -4.28 0.00

Table 1 highlights Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. and Insmed Incorporated’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. and Insmed Incorporated.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -69.1% -61.9% Insmed Incorporated 0.00% -130.1% -51%

Risk & Volatility

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. is 104.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.04 beta. In other hand, Insmed Incorporated has beta of 2.76 which is 176.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10 while its Quick Ratio is 10. On the competitive side is, Insmed Incorporated which has a 4.8 Current Ratio and a 4.7 Quick Ratio. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Insmed Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. and Insmed Incorporated’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Insmed Incorporated 0 0 2 3.00

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 412.45% and an $70 average price target. Competitively Insmed Incorporated has a consensus price target of $43.5, with potential upside of 166.06%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Insmed Incorporated.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 97% of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 94.4% of Insmed Incorporated are owned by institutional investors. About 2.3% of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% are Insmed Incorporated’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. -5.25% -27.19% -56.31% -60.55% -60.2% -58.92% Insmed Incorporated -1.17% -14.86% -24.7% -11.85% -9.3% 67.3%

For the past year Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Insmed Incorporated had bullish trend.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for patients with severe and life-threatening diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage T-cell product candidates include ATA129 that focuses on Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder after hematopoietic cell transplant and solid organ transplant; ATA188, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; ATA520, a Phase I clinical trial product targeting cancers expressing the antigen Wilms tumor 1; and ATA230, which is Phase III clinical trials for refractory cytomegalovirus. The company is also developing a next generation of allogeneic T-cell product candidates utilizing a technology to selectively enhance a T-cellÂ’s ability to target specific viral proteins implicated in disease. It has license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Amgen, Inc.; and license, and research and development collaboration agreement with QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. to evaluate ATA129 in combination with Merck anti-programmed death receptor-1 therapy and Keytruda in patients with platinum resistant or recurrent epstein-barr virus-associated nasopharyngeal carcinoma. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Insmed Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ARIKAYCE or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, a formulation of amikacin that is in late-stage clinical development for adult patients with treatment refractory nontuberculous mycobacteria lung disease caused by Mycobacterium avium complex. It is also developing INS1007, a novel oral reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase 1, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for activating neutrophil serine proteases that are implicated in the pathology of chronic inflammatory lung diseases, such as non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis; and INS1009, an inhaled nanoparticle formulation of a treprostinil prodrug, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for treating rare pulmonary disorders, including pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.