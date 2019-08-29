Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

We will be contrasting the differences between Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) and Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) as far as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.
|27
|0.00
|N/A
|-5.62
|0.00
|Insmed Incorporated
|26
|23.41
|N/A
|-4.28
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. and Insmed Incorporated’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. and Insmed Incorporated.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-69.1%
|-61.9%
|Insmed Incorporated
|0.00%
|-130.1%
|-51%
Risk & Volatility
Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. is 104.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.04 beta. In other hand, Insmed Incorporated has beta of 2.76 which is 176.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10 while its Quick Ratio is 10. On the competitive side is, Insmed Incorporated which has a 4.8 Current Ratio and a 4.7 Quick Ratio. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Insmed Incorporated.
Analyst Ratings
In next table is shown Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. and Insmed Incorporated’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Insmed Incorporated
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 412.45% and an $70 average price target. Competitively Insmed Incorporated has a consensus price target of $43.5, with potential upside of 166.06%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Insmed Incorporated.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 97% of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 94.4% of Insmed Incorporated are owned by institutional investors. About 2.3% of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% are Insmed Incorporated’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.
|-5.25%
|-27.19%
|-56.31%
|-60.55%
|-60.2%
|-58.92%
|Insmed Incorporated
|-1.17%
|-14.86%
|-24.7%
|-11.85%
|-9.3%
|67.3%
For the past year Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Insmed Incorporated had bullish trend.
Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for patients with severe and life-threatening diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage T-cell product candidates include ATA129 that focuses on Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder after hematopoietic cell transplant and solid organ transplant; ATA188, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; ATA520, a Phase I clinical trial product targeting cancers expressing the antigen Wilms tumor 1; and ATA230, which is Phase III clinical trials for refractory cytomegalovirus. The company is also developing a next generation of allogeneic T-cell product candidates utilizing a technology to selectively enhance a T-cellÂ’s ability to target specific viral proteins implicated in disease. It has license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Amgen, Inc.; and license, and research and development collaboration agreement with QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. to evaluate ATA129 in combination with Merck anti-programmed death receptor-1 therapy and Keytruda in patients with platinum resistant or recurrent epstein-barr virus-associated nasopharyngeal carcinoma. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.
Insmed Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ARIKAYCE or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, a formulation of amikacin that is in late-stage clinical development for adult patients with treatment refractory nontuberculous mycobacteria lung disease caused by Mycobacterium avium complex. It is also developing INS1007, a novel oral reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase 1, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for activating neutrophil serine proteases that are implicated in the pathology of chronic inflammatory lung diseases, such as non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis; and INS1009, an inhaled nanoparticle formulation of a treprostinil prodrug, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for treating rare pulmonary disorders, including pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.
