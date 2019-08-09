Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX)

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) and Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 29 0.00 N/A -5.62 0.00 Homology Medicines Inc. 22 308.75 N/A -1.88 0.00

Demonstrates Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. and Homology Medicines Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. and Homology Medicines Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -69.1% -61.9% Homology Medicines Inc. 0.00% -34.8% -27.4%

Liquidity

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 10 and a Quick Ratio of 10. Competitively, Homology Medicines Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10.8 and has 10.8 Quick Ratio. Homology Medicines Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. and Homology Medicines Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Homology Medicines Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus target price of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. is $66, with potential upside of 395.87%. Competitively the consensus target price of Homology Medicines Inc. is $36, which is potential 127.85% upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Homology Medicines Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. and Homology Medicines Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 97% and 81.8% respectively. About 2.3% of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 1.4% are Homology Medicines Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. -5.25% -27.19% -56.31% -60.55% -60.2% -58.92% Homology Medicines Inc. -20.2% -5.12% -16.99% -12.2% 0.85% -20.48%

For the past year Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Homology Medicines Inc.

Summary

Homology Medicines Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for patients with severe and life-threatening diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage T-cell product candidates include ATA129 that focuses on Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder after hematopoietic cell transplant and solid organ transplant; ATA188, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; ATA520, a Phase I clinical trial product targeting cancers expressing the antigen Wilms tumor 1; and ATA230, which is Phase III clinical trials for refractory cytomegalovirus. The company is also developing a next generation of allogeneic T-cell product candidates utilizing a technology to selectively enhance a T-cellÂ’s ability to target specific viral proteins implicated in disease. It has license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Amgen, Inc.; and license, and research and development collaboration agreement with QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. to evaluate ATA129 in combination with Merck anti-programmed death receptor-1 therapy and Keytruda in patients with platinum resistant or recurrent epstein-barr virus-associated nasopharyngeal carcinoma. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Homology Medicines, Inc., a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders. The company's various set of AAVHSCs allows company to target, via a single intravenous injection, a range of disease-relevant tissues, including the liver, central nervous system, bone marrow, lung, muscle and eye, across modalities?gene editing and gene therapy. Homology Medicines, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Bedford, Massachusetts.