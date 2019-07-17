Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS)

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) and Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 32 0.00 N/A -5.23 0.00 Gritstone Oncology Inc. 12 147.30 N/A -2.25 0.00

Table 1 highlights Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. and Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) and Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -69.1% -61.9% Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. is 10 while its Quick Ratio stands at 10. The Current Ratio of rival Gritstone Oncology Inc. is 10.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 10.4. Gritstone Oncology Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. and Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The upside potential is 314.31% for Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. with consensus target price of $66. Competitively Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a consensus target price of $18.5, with potential upside of 77.03%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Gritstone Oncology Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. and Gritstone Oncology Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 57.9%. About 2% of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Gritstone Oncology Inc. has 7.27% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. -27.51% -29.64% -36.66% -31.41% -43.91% -28.47% Gritstone Oncology Inc. -1.87% -19.94% -8.15% -53.22% 0% -28.54%

For the past year Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. was less bearish than Gritstone Oncology Inc.

Summary

Gritstone Oncology Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for patients with severe and life-threatening diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage T-cell product candidates include ATA129 that focuses on Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder after hematopoietic cell transplant and solid organ transplant; ATA188, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; ATA520, a Phase I clinical trial product targeting cancers expressing the antigen Wilms tumor 1; and ATA230, which is Phase III clinical trials for refractory cytomegalovirus. The company is also developing a next generation of allogeneic T-cell product candidates utilizing a technology to selectively enhance a T-cellÂ’s ability to target specific viral proteins implicated in disease. It has license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Amgen, Inc.; and license, and research and development collaboration agreement with QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. to evaluate ATA129 in combination with Merck anti-programmed death receptor-1 therapy and Keytruda in patients with platinum resistant or recurrent epstein-barr virus-associated nasopharyngeal carcinoma. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Gritstone Oncology Inc. is engaged in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. The company focuses on developing tumor-specific neo-antigens-based therapies for non-small cell lung cancer. Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a strategic collaboration with bluebird bio, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California with operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts.