Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP)

As Biotechnology businesses, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 28 0.00 N/A -5.62 0.00 Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 7 10.40 N/A -1.19 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -69.1% -61.9% Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0.00% -167% -100.4%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 2.04 shows that Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. is 104.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s 77.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.77 beta.

Liquidity

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 10 and a Quick Ratio of 10. Competitively, Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 and has 1.8 Quick Ratio. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 394.38% at a $66 consensus price target. Competitively Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. has an average price target of $27, with potential upside of 393.60%. Based on the results shown earlier, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc., analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 97% and 48.5%. Insiders held roughly 2.3% of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 1.7% are Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. -5.25% -27.19% -56.31% -60.55% -60.2% -58.92% Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. -1.8% -15.25% -15.37% -16.9% 25% 2.74%

For the past year Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. has -58.92% weaker performance while Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. has 2.74% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. beats Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for patients with severe and life-threatening diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage T-cell product candidates include ATA129 that focuses on Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder after hematopoietic cell transplant and solid organ transplant; ATA188, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; ATA520, a Phase I clinical trial product targeting cancers expressing the antigen Wilms tumor 1; and ATA230, which is Phase III clinical trials for refractory cytomegalovirus. The company is also developing a next generation of allogeneic T-cell product candidates utilizing a technology to selectively enhance a T-cellÂ’s ability to target specific viral proteins implicated in disease. It has license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Amgen, Inc.; and license, and research and development collaboration agreement with QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. to evaluate ATA129 in combination with Merck anti-programmed death receptor-1 therapy and Keytruda in patients with platinum resistant or recurrent epstein-barr virus-associated nasopharyngeal carcinoma. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate includes JBT-101, a novel oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, diffuse cutaneous, skin-predominant dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus diseases. The company is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.