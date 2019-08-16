Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP)

As Biotechnology businesses, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.
|28
|0.00
|N/A
|-5.62
|0.00
|Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.
|7
|10.40
|N/A
|-1.19
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-69.1%
|-61.9%
|Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.
|0.00%
|-167%
|-100.4%
Risk & Volatility
A beta of 2.04 shows that Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. is 104.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s 77.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.77 beta.
Liquidity
Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 10 and a Quick Ratio of 10. Competitively, Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 and has 1.8 Quick Ratio. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The Ratings and Recommendations for Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.
|0
|0
|4
|3.00
Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 394.38% at a $66 consensus price target. Competitively Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. has an average price target of $27, with potential upside of 393.60%. Based on the results shown earlier, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc., analysts view.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 97% and 48.5%. Insiders held roughly 2.3% of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 1.7% are Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.
|-5.25%
|-27.19%
|-56.31%
|-60.55%
|-60.2%
|-58.92%
|Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.
|-1.8%
|-15.25%
|-15.37%
|-16.9%
|25%
|2.74%
For the past year Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. has -58.92% weaker performance while Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. has 2.74% stronger performance.
Summary
On 5 of the 8 factors Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. beats Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.
Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for patients with severe and life-threatening diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage T-cell product candidates include ATA129 that focuses on Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder after hematopoietic cell transplant and solid organ transplant; ATA188, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; ATA520, a Phase I clinical trial product targeting cancers expressing the antigen Wilms tumor 1; and ATA230, which is Phase III clinical trials for refractory cytomegalovirus. The company is also developing a next generation of allogeneic T-cell product candidates utilizing a technology to selectively enhance a T-cellÂ’s ability to target specific viral proteins implicated in disease. It has license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Amgen, Inc.; and license, and research and development collaboration agreement with QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. to evaluate ATA129 in combination with Merck anti-programmed death receptor-1 therapy and Keytruda in patients with platinum resistant or recurrent epstein-barr virus-associated nasopharyngeal carcinoma. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate includes JBT-101, a novel oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, diffuse cutaneous, skin-predominant dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus diseases. The company is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.
