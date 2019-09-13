Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) and Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 25 0.00 N/A -5.62 0.00 Blueprint Medicines Corporation 85 513.15 N/A -6.08 0.00

In table 1 we can see Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. and Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. and Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -69.1% -61.9% Blueprint Medicines Corporation 0.00% -59.3% -45.4%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.04 beta means Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s volatility is 104.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s beta is 1.52 which is 52.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 10 and 10 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Blueprint Medicines Corporation are 6.6 and 6.6 respectively. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Blueprint Medicines Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. and Blueprint Medicines Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Blueprint Medicines Corporation 0 1 4 2.80

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 349.29% at a $70 consensus target price. Competitively Blueprint Medicines Corporation has an average target price of $110.4, with potential upside of 39.75%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Blueprint Medicines Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. and Blueprint Medicines Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 97% and 95%. About 2.3% of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.5% of Blueprint Medicines Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. -5.25% -27.19% -56.31% -60.55% -60.2% -58.92% Blueprint Medicines Corporation -1.24% 3.33% 34.83% 41.26% 70.01% 85.77%

For the past year Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Blueprint Medicines Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Blueprint Medicines Corporation beats on 5 of the 9 factors Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for patients with severe and life-threatening diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage T-cell product candidates include ATA129 that focuses on Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder after hematopoietic cell transplant and solid organ transplant; ATA188, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; ATA520, a Phase I clinical trial product targeting cancers expressing the antigen Wilms tumor 1; and ATA230, which is Phase III clinical trials for refractory cytomegalovirus. The company is also developing a next generation of allogeneic T-cell product candidates utilizing a technology to selectively enhance a T-cellÂ’s ability to target specific viral proteins implicated in disease. It has license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Amgen, Inc.; and license, and research and development collaboration agreement with QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. to evaluate ATA129 in combination with Merck anti-programmed death receptor-1 therapy and Keytruda in patients with platinum resistant or recurrent epstein-barr virus-associated nasopharyngeal carcinoma. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and rare genetic diseases. Its lead drug candidates include BLU-285, which is in Phase I clinical trials that targets KIT Exon 17 mutant proteins and PDGFRa D842V, abnormally active receptor tyrosine kinases for patients with systemic mastocytosis, a disorder of the mast cells, and defined subsets of patients with gastrointestinal stromal tumor; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, selective, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma. It is also developing BLU-667, a drug candidate that targets RET, a receptor tyrosine kinase that is abnormally activated by mutations or translocations; and RET resistant mutants that would arise from treatment with first generation therapies, as well as candidates as inhibitors of neurotrophic tyrosine receptor kinase (NTRK) and predicted NTRK resistant mutants. In addition, the company is developing treatments that target cancer and rare genetic diseases. The company has agreements with Alexion Pharma Holding to research, develop, and commercialize drug candidates for an undisclosed activated kinase target, which is the cause of a rare genetic disease; and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule therapeutics targeting kinases. The company was formerly known as Hoyle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Blueprint Medicines Corporation in June 2011. Blueprint Medicines Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.