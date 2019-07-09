Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD)

We are comparing Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) and Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 32 0.00 N/A -5.23 0.00 Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 33 0.00 N/A -3.79 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. and Audentes Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -69.1% -61.9% Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -37.4%

Liquidity

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 10 and a Quick Ratio of 10. Competitively, Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 14.3 and has 14.3 Quick Ratio. Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. and Audentes Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus price target of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. is $66, with potential upside of 254.65%. Competitively the consensus price target of Audentes Therapeutics Inc. is $48, which is potential 35.55% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Audentes Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Insiders held 2% of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.3% of Audentes Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. -27.51% -29.64% -36.66% -31.41% -43.91% -28.47% Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 1.16% -5.46% 61.44% 59.29% 9.29% 79.32%

For the past year Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. has -28.47% weaker performance while Audentes Therapeutics Inc. has 79.32% stronger performance.

Summary

Audentes Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for patients with severe and life-threatening diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage T-cell product candidates include ATA129 that focuses on Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder after hematopoietic cell transplant and solid organ transplant; ATA188, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; ATA520, a Phase I clinical trial product targeting cancers expressing the antigen Wilms tumor 1; and ATA230, which is Phase III clinical trials for refractory cytomegalovirus. The company is also developing a next generation of allogeneic T-cell product candidates utilizing a technology to selectively enhance a T-cellÂ’s ability to target specific viral proteins implicated in disease. It has license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Amgen, Inc.; and license, and research and development collaboration agreement with QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. to evaluate ATA129 in combination with Merck anti-programmed death receptor-1 therapy and Keytruda in patients with platinum resistant or recurrent epstein-barr virus-associated nasopharyngeal carcinoma. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients suffering from diseases caused by single gene defects in the United States. The company is developing AT132 for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy; AT342 for the treatment of crigler-najjar syndrome type 1; AT982 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 for the treatment of the CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia. Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania for the treatment of Crigler-Najjar. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.