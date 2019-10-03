Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 14 0.00 37.60M -5.62 0.00 Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 31 5.20 93.18M 0.07 398.08

Table 1 highlights Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 264,602,392.68% -69.1% -61.9% Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 303,517,915.31% 6.7% 4.3%

Volatility & Risk

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. is 104.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 2.04. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.58 beta and it is 58.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. is 10 while its Current Ratio is 10. Meanwhile, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.3 while its Quick Ratio is 2.3. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 1 1 0 2.50 Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The downside potential is -12.66% for Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. with consensus target price of $12. On the other hand, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 59.06% and its consensus target price is $46. The results provided earlier shows that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Atara Biotherapeutics Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 97% of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. shares and 63.8% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 2.3% of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 3.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. -5.25% -27.19% -56.31% -60.55% -60.2% -58.92% Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.58% 9.7% 66.72% 113.36% 107.57% 133.98%

For the past year Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 12 of the 13 factors Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for patients with severe and life-threatening diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage T-cell product candidates include ATA129 that focuses on Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder after hematopoietic cell transplant and solid organ transplant; ATA188, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; ATA520, a Phase I clinical trial product targeting cancers expressing the antigen Wilms tumor 1; and ATA230, which is Phase III clinical trials for refractory cytomegalovirus. The company is also developing a next generation of allogeneic T-cell product candidates utilizing a technology to selectively enhance a T-cellÂ’s ability to target specific viral proteins implicated in disease. It has license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Amgen, Inc.; and license, and research and development collaboration agreement with QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. to evaluate ATA129 in combination with Merck anti-programmed death receptor-1 therapy and Keytruda in patients with platinum resistant or recurrent epstein-barr virus-associated nasopharyngeal carcinoma. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops novel drugs to treat intractable diseases in the United States. Its pre-clinical stage drug candidates include ARO-HBV to treat chronic hepatitis B virus infection; ARO-AAT to treat liver disease associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-LPA to reduce production of apolipoprotein A; ARO-AMG1, which is developed against an undisclosed genetically validated cardiovascular target; and ARO-F12, a potential treatment for factor 12 mediated diseases, such as hereditary angioedema and thromboembolic disorders. The company also develops ARO-HIF2, a drug candidate for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Amgen, Inc. The company was formerly known as Arrowhead Research Corporation and changed its name to Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in April 2016. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.