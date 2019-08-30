Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO)

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) and Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 27 0.00 N/A -5.62 0.00 Aptose Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.77 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. and Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. and Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -69.1% -61.9% Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -182.8% -152.7%

Volatility & Risk

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. is 104.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 2.04. Aptose Biosciences Inc. on the other hand, has 1.61 beta which makes it 61.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 10 and a Quick Ratio of 10. Competitively, Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.9 and has 5.9 Quick Ratio. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aptose Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. and Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

$70 is Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 406.88%. Aptose Biosciences Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $6 consensus price target and a 151.05% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Aptose Biosciences Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. and Aptose Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 97% and 35.1% respectively. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.3%. Insiders Competitively, owned 20.4% of Aptose Biosciences Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. -5.25% -27.19% -56.31% -60.55% -60.2% -58.92% Aptose Biosciences Inc. -6.67% -4.55% 29.23% 22.93% -12.8% 31.94%

For the past year Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. has -58.92% weaker performance while Aptose Biosciences Inc. has 31.94% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. beats Aptose Biosciences Inc.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for patients with severe and life-threatening diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage T-cell product candidates include ATA129 that focuses on Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder after hematopoietic cell transplant and solid organ transplant; ATA188, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; ATA520, a Phase I clinical trial product targeting cancers expressing the antigen Wilms tumor 1; and ATA230, which is Phase III clinical trials for refractory cytomegalovirus. The company is also developing a next generation of allogeneic T-cell product candidates utilizing a technology to selectively enhance a T-cellÂ’s ability to target specific viral proteins implicated in disease. It has license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Amgen, Inc.; and license, and research and development collaboration agreement with QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. to evaluate ATA129 in combination with Merck anti-programmed death receptor-1 therapy and Keytruda in patients with platinum resistant or recurrent epstein-barr virus-associated nasopharyngeal carcinoma. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Aptose Biosciences Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies. The company has an agreement with CrystalGenomics, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize CG026806, a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia/mantle cell lymphoma. The company was formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Aptose Biosciences Inc. in August 2014. Aptose Biosciences Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.