Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Both Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 25 0.00 N/A -5.62 0.00 Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 51 21.81 N/A -5.99 0.00

Demonstrates Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -69.1% -61.9% Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -48.2% -38.6%

Volatility & Risk

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. has a 2.04 beta, while its volatility is 104.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 2.17 beta is the reason why it is 117.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. is 10 while its Quick Ratio stands at 10. The Current Ratio of rival Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 6.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.9. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The average price target of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. is $70, with potential upside of 361.74%. Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $45 average price target and a 19.24% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 97% and 0% respectively. 2.3% are Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% are Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. -5.25% -27.19% -56.31% -60.55% -60.2% -58.92% Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.49% -2.96% -9.55% -6.82% -43.99% 4.34%

For the past year Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for patients with severe and life-threatening diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage T-cell product candidates include ATA129 that focuses on Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder after hematopoietic cell transplant and solid organ transplant; ATA188, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; ATA520, a Phase I clinical trial product targeting cancers expressing the antigen Wilms tumor 1; and ATA230, which is Phase III clinical trials for refractory cytomegalovirus. The company is also developing a next generation of allogeneic T-cell product candidates utilizing a technology to selectively enhance a T-cellÂ’s ability to target specific viral proteins implicated in disease. It has license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Amgen, Inc.; and license, and research and development collaboration agreement with QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. to evaluate ATA129 in combination with Merck anti-programmed death receptor-1 therapy and Keytruda in patients with platinum resistant or recurrent epstein-barr virus-associated nasopharyngeal carcinoma. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer and rare genetic metabolic disorders in the United States. It is developing Enasidenib, a potent inhibitor of the mutated isocitrate dehydrogenase (IDH) 2 protein that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH 2 mutation; Phase 3 clinical trial for patients with IDH2 mutant-positive acute myeloid leukemia (AML); Phase 1b frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase 1/2 frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML. The company is also developing Ivosidenib, a potent inhibitor of the mutated IDH1 protein, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH1 mutation; Phase 1 clinical trial for advanced solid tumors; Phase 3 clinical trial for patients with nonresectable or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma with an IDH1 mutation; Phase 1b frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase 1/2 frontline combination and Phase 3 clinical trials for newly diagnosed AML patients. In addition, it is developing AG-881, a pan-IDH mutant inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; and AG-348, a small molecule potent activator that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pyruvate kinase deficiency. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering therapies in oncology; and Celgene International II Sarl to develop and commercialize AG-881 products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.