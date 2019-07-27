Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (ATRA) Reaches $14.70 52-Week Low; Junto Capital Management LP Boosted By $6.49 Million Its Lpl Finl Hldgs (LPLA) Stake

Junto Capital Management Lp increased Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc (LPLA) stake by 18.43% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Junto Capital Management Lp acquired 94,013 shares as Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc (LPLA)’s stock rose 5.97%. The Junto Capital Management Lp holds 604,253 shares with $42.09 million value, up from 510,240 last quarter. Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc now has $7.25B valuation. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $86.84. About 897,497 shares traded or 30.98% up from the average. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) has risen 17.58% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LPLA News: 03/05/2018 – LPL FINANCIAL 1Q NET REV. $1.24B, EST. $1.17B; 14/03/2018 – Peoples Bancorp: Keith Hamilton Joins Peoples Investments as LPL Financial Advisor; 20/03/2018 – RPT-Goldman Sachs adds LPL Financial to its securities-lending business; 21/03/2018 – lnfomart Data Centers Announces Sale of Three Data Centers and Management Company to lPl Partners; 06/03/2018 – LPL Flubs its Platform Conversion — Barrons.com; 05/03/2018 Aaron Puckett Earns LPL Financial Recognition As A Leading Advisor; 29/03/2018 – LPL Financial Files Definitive Proxy Materials; 16/04/2018 – LPL Financial Targets Cambridge’s Advisors — Barrons.com; 30/04/2018 – CIBC Global Adds LPL Financial, Exits BHP: 13F; 11/04/2018 – LPL Financial Spends Big on Recruitment — Barrons.com

The stock of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) hit a new 52-week low and has $14.11 target or 4.00% below today's $14.70 share price. The 6 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $686.00M company. The 1-year low was reported on Jul, 27 by Barchart.com. If the $14.11 price target is reached, the company will be worth $27.44 million less. The stock increased 3.09% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $14.7. About 452,994 shares traded. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) has declined 43.91% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.34% the S&P500.

More notable recent Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: "Atara Biotherapeutics Announces Proposed Offering of Common Stock – GlobeNewswire" on July 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "Why Atara Biotherapeutics Has Slumped in 2019 – Nasdaq" published on July 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Atara: Shifting Toward CAR-T – Seeking Alpha" on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: "Health Care Sector Update for 07/19/2019: MTP, ATRA, IFRX, JNJ, ABT, MRK, PFE, AMGN – Nasdaq" published on July 19, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com's news article titled: "The Daily Biotech Pulse: Obseva Gets The Greenlight, Verastem Climbs On Licensing Deal, Merit Medical Earnings Disappoint – Benzinga" with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 4 selling transactions for $1.34 million activity. The insider DOBMEIER ERIC bought 2,000 shares worth $39,000. $538,736 worth of stock was sold by Haqq Christopher on Monday, February 11. $57,020 worth of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) was sold by Newell Joe on Friday, February 1. Ciechanover Isaac E. also sold $302,367 worth of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) on Saturday, February 9.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for patients with severe and life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company has market cap of $686.00 million. The Company’s clinical stage T-cell product candidates include ATA129 that focuses on Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder after hematopoietic cell transplant and solid organ transplant; ATA188, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; ATA520, a Phase I clinical trial product targeting cancers expressing the antigen Wilms tumor 1; and ATA230, which is Phase III clinical trials for refractory cytomegalovirus. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also developing a next generation of allogeneic T-cell product candidates utilizing a technology to selectively enhance a T-cellÂ’s ability to target specific viral proteins implicated in disease.

Among 2 analysts covering Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Atara Biotherapeutics has $70 highest and $62 lowest target. $66’s average target is 348.98% above currents $14.7 stock price. Atara Biotherapeutics had 6 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Canaccord Genuity maintained it with “Buy” rating and $70 target in Friday, March 22 report. Mizuho maintained the shares of ATRA in report on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment is 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 11 investors sold Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. shares while 31 reduced holdings. only 15 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 46.79 million shares or 1.13% more from 46.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pennsylvania-based Federated Investors Inc Pa has invested 0.09% in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). 184,513 are held by Bankshares Of Mellon. Maverick Limited holds 0.46% or 870,764 shares. 89,778 were accumulated by Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Limited Company. Barclays Plc, United Kingdom-based fund reported 14,276 shares. Smithfield Trust Co holds 181 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) for 1.92M shares. Moreover, Baupost Gru Limited Liability Corp Ma has 2.13% invested in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). The New York-based Tower Capital Limited Liability (Trc) has invested 0% in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Redmile Grp Limited Liability Corp holds 5.25% or 4.49M shares in its portfolio. Daiwa Secs Gp invested in 294 shares or 0% of the stock. Blackrock reported 3.48 million shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0% in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Legal And General Gp Public Ltd reported 0% stake. Wasatch Advsr Inc reported 426,806 shares stake.

Analysts await Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-1.45 EPS, down 26.09% or $0.30 from last year’s $-1.15 per share. After $-1.44 actual EPS reported by Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.69% negative EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $6.33 million activity. Shares for $3.25M were sold by Gooley Thomas. $3.08M worth of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) shares were sold by Kalbaugh John Andrew.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.86, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold LPLA shares while 82 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 76.20 million shares or 0.69% more from 75.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Minnesota-based Walleye Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA). Acadian Asset Management Lc has 3,464 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Mngmt Corp has 0% invested in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA). Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.08% in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA). Agf Invs invested 0.04% of its portfolio in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA). Metropolitan Life Insur holds 0% in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) or 6,163 shares. Navellier & Associate reported 6,836 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Commercial Bank Of Nova Scotia has invested 0% in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA). Clarkston Cap Partners Limited Liability stated it has 3.42% in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA). Trustmark Fincl Bank Tru Department invested 0% in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA). Kepos Cap LP has 13,909 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Bowling Port Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 31,957 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs Gp invested in 323,960 shares. Preferred Lc invested in 370 shares. Element Mgmt Limited Liability, a New York-based fund reported 14,869 shares.