Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) and uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) Contrasting side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) and uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 24 0.00 N/A -5.62 0.00 uniQure N.V. 62 210.71 N/A -2.48 0.00

Table 1 highlights Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. and uniQure N.V.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. and uniQure N.V.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -69.1% -61.9% uniQure N.V. 0.00% -48.9% -32.6%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.04 beta means Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s volatility is 104.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, uniQure N.V. has a 0.92 beta which is 8.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. are 10 and 10. Competitively, uniQure N.V. has 9.5 and 9.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than uniQure N.V.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. and uniQure N.V.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 uniQure N.V. 0 0 4 3.00

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $42.5, and a 168.82% upside potential. Meanwhile, uniQure N.V.’s consensus price target is $77, while its potential upside is 65.63%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than uniQure N.V.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 97% of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 78.8% of uniQure N.V. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 2.3% of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.8% of uniQure N.V. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. -5.25% -27.19% -56.31% -60.55% -60.2% -58.92% uniQure N.V. -13.32% -23.63% 2.71% 77.57% 97.14% 103.5%

For the past year Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. has -58.92% weaker performance while uniQure N.V. has 103.5% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors uniQure N.V. beats Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for patients with severe and life-threatening diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage T-cell product candidates include ATA129 that focuses on Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder after hematopoietic cell transplant and solid organ transplant; ATA188, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; ATA520, a Phase I clinical trial product targeting cancers expressing the antigen Wilms tumor 1; and ATA230, which is Phase III clinical trials for refractory cytomegalovirus. The company is also developing a next generation of allogeneic T-cell product candidates utilizing a technology to selectively enhance a T-cellÂ’s ability to target specific viral proteins implicated in disease. It has license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Amgen, Inc.; and license, and research and development collaboration agreement with QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. to evaluate ATA129 in combination with Merck anti-programmed death receptor-1 therapy and Keytruda in patients with platinum resistant or recurrent epstein-barr virus-associated nasopharyngeal carcinoma. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

uniQure N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s principle programs include AMT-060, a gene therapy that has completed Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; S100A1, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of congestive heart failure; and AMT-130 for the treatment of huntington's disease. It also provides Glybera, a gene therapy product that has approved for the treatment of patients with lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Synpromics, and Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. uniQure N.V. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.