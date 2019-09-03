Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) and Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) Contrasting side by side

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) and Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 26 0.00 N/A -5.62 0.00 Tyme Technologies Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.32 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. and Tyme Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. and Tyme Technologies Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -69.1% -61.9% Tyme Technologies Inc. 0.00% -193.3% -153.7%

Volatility and Risk

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. has a 2.04 beta, while its volatility is 104.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Tyme Technologies Inc.’s 61.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.39 beta.

Liquidity

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 10 and 10 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Tyme Technologies Inc. are 2.6 and 2.6 respectively. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Tyme Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. and Tyme Technologies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Tyme Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $70, and a 454.68% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 97% of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 20% of Tyme Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.3%. Competitively, Tyme Technologies Inc. has 47.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. -5.25% -27.19% -56.31% -60.55% -60.2% -58.92% Tyme Technologies Inc. -10.57% -6.78% -26.17% -60.43% -61.67% -70.19%

For the past year Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Tyme Technologies Inc.

Summary

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. beats Tyme Technologies Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for patients with severe and life-threatening diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage T-cell product candidates include ATA129 that focuses on Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder after hematopoietic cell transplant and solid organ transplant; ATA188, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; ATA520, a Phase I clinical trial product targeting cancers expressing the antigen Wilms tumor 1; and ATA230, which is Phase III clinical trials for refractory cytomegalovirus. The company is also developing a next generation of allogeneic T-cell product candidates utilizing a technology to selectively enhance a T-cellÂ’s ability to target specific viral proteins implicated in disease. It has license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Amgen, Inc.; and license, and research and development collaboration agreement with QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. to evaluate ATA129 in combination with Merck anti-programmed death receptor-1 therapy and Keytruda in patients with platinum resistant or recurrent epstein-barr virus-associated nasopharyngeal carcinoma. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Tyme Technologies, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapeutics for various oncology indications. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy in Phase II development for prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.