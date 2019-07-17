Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) and Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) Contrasting side by side

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) and Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 32 0.00 N/A -5.23 0.00 Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -8.14 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -69.1% -61.9% Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -182.8% -165.8%

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. is 119.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.19. Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s 1.3 beta is the reason why it is 30.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. are 10 and 10. Competitively, Tenax Therapeutics Inc. has 8.5 and 8.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Tenax Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$66 is Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 314.31%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. and Tenax Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 14.3% respectively. 2% are Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 4.73% of Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. -27.51% -29.64% -36.66% -31.41% -43.91% -28.47% Tenax Therapeutics Inc. -11.26% -17.06% 19.32% -66.19% -77.21% 17.35%

For the past year Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Tenax Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

On 6 of the 7 factors Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. beats Tenax Therapeutics Inc.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for patients with severe and life-threatening diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage T-cell product candidates include ATA129 that focuses on Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder after hematopoietic cell transplant and solid organ transplant; ATA188, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; ATA520, a Phase I clinical trial product targeting cancers expressing the antigen Wilms tumor 1; and ATA230, which is Phase III clinical trials for refractory cytomegalovirus. The company is also developing a next generation of allogeneic T-cell product candidates utilizing a technology to selectively enhance a T-cellÂ’s ability to target specific viral proteins implicated in disease. It has license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Amgen, Inc.; and license, and research and development collaboration agreement with QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. to evaluate ATA129 in combination with Merck anti-programmed death receptor-1 therapy and Keytruda in patients with platinum resistant or recurrent epstein-barr virus-associated nasopharyngeal carcinoma. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on the identification, development, and commercialization of a portfolio of products for the critical care market in the United States and Canada. It focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing Low Cardiac Output Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Oxygen Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2014. Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.