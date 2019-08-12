Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) and Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) Contrasting side by side

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) and Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 29 0.00 N/A -5.62 0.00 Sierra Oncology Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.74 0.00

In table 1 we can see Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. and Sierra Oncology Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. and Sierra Oncology Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -69.1% -61.9% Sierra Oncology Inc. 0.00% -54.1% -48.3%

Volatility & Risk

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. is 104.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 2.04. Sierra Oncology Inc.’s 21.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.21 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. are 10 and 10. Competitively, Sierra Oncology Inc. has 13.1 and 13.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Sierra Oncology Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. and Sierra Oncology Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Sierra Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 395.87% for Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. with average target price of $66.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 97% of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 66.4% of Sierra Oncology Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 2.3% of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.38% of Sierra Oncology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. -5.25% -27.19% -56.31% -60.55% -60.2% -58.92% Sierra Oncology Inc. -3.46% -5.24% -61.95% -61.39% -80.76% -60.51%

For the past year Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Sierra Oncology Inc.

Summary

Sierra Oncology Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for patients with severe and life-threatening diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage T-cell product candidates include ATA129 that focuses on Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder after hematopoietic cell transplant and solid organ transplant; ATA188, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; ATA520, a Phase I clinical trial product targeting cancers expressing the antigen Wilms tumor 1; and ATA230, which is Phase III clinical trials for refractory cytomegalovirus. The company is also developing a next generation of allogeneic T-cell product candidates utilizing a technology to selectively enhance a T-cellÂ’s ability to target specific viral proteins implicated in disease. It has license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Amgen, Inc.; and license, and research and development collaboration agreement with QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. to evaluate ATA129 in combination with Merck anti-programmed death receptor-1 therapy and Keytruda in patients with platinum resistant or recurrent epstein-barr virus-associated nasopharyngeal carcinoma. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Sierra Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, researches, develops, and commercializes DNA Damage Response (DDR) therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is SRA737, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of Checkpoint kinase 1, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced cancer. It also engages in developing SRA141, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the cell division cycle 7 kinase that is in preclinical development stage. The company was formerly known as ProNAi Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sierra Oncology, Inc. in January 2017. Sierra Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.