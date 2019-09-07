Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) and Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX) Contrasting side by side

Since Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) and Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 26 0.00 N/A -5.62 0.00 Quanterix Corporation 27 13.21 N/A -1.52 0.00

Demonstrates Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. and Quanterix Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. and Quanterix Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -69.1% -61.9% Quanterix Corporation 0.00% -76.6% -47.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. are 10 and 10. Competitively, Quanterix Corporation has 3.1 and 2.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Quanterix Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. and Quanterix Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Quanterix Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $70, and a 400.00% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 97% of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. shares and 72.3% of Quanterix Corporation shares. 2.3% are Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 5.4% of Quanterix Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. -5.25% -27.19% -56.31% -60.55% -60.2% -58.92% Quanterix Corporation -5.61% -12.44% 39.24% 49.73% 109.04% 69.2%

For the past year Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Quanterix Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Quanterix Corporation beats Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for patients with severe and life-threatening diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage T-cell product candidates include ATA129 that focuses on Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder after hematopoietic cell transplant and solid organ transplant; ATA188, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; ATA520, a Phase I clinical trial product targeting cancers expressing the antigen Wilms tumor 1; and ATA230, which is Phase III clinical trials for refractory cytomegalovirus. The company is also developing a next generation of allogeneic T-cell product candidates utilizing a technology to selectively enhance a T-cellÂ’s ability to target specific viral proteins implicated in disease. It has license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Amgen, Inc.; and license, and research and development collaboration agreement with QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. to evaluate ATA129 in combination with Merck anti-programmed death receptor-1 therapy and Keytruda in patients with platinum resistant or recurrent epstein-barr virus-associated nasopharyngeal carcinoma. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It develops Simoa HD-1 Analyzer, a sensitive protein detection platform, which analyzes approximately six biomarkers per test; and SR-X system that supports the detection capability of approximately six biomarkers per test. The company's products also comprise kits, such as beads, capture and detector reagents, enzyme reagents, and enzyme substrates to run tests; and consumables, such as proprietary Simoa disks, cuvettes, and disposable tips. In addition, it offers contract research services, including sample testing, assay development, and custom development services. Quanterix Corporation primarily operates in the areas of neurology, oncology, cardiology, infectious diseases, and inflammation. The company was formerly known as Digital Genomics, Inc. and changed its name to Quanterix Corporation in August 2007. Quanterix Corporation was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.