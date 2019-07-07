Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Comparison side by side

Both Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 33 0.00 N/A -5.23 0.00 Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 7 12.32 N/A -0.76 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -69.1% -61.9% Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0.00% -102% -64.3%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 2.19 shows that Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. is 119.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. has beta of 2.32 which is 132.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. is 10 while its Current Ratio is 10. Meanwhile, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.5 while its Quick Ratio is 2.1. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

The upside potential is 234.35% for Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. with average target price of $66. Meanwhile, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s average target price is $8, while its potential upside is 30.93%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 76.4% respectively. 2% are Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.3% of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. -27.51% -29.64% -36.66% -31.41% -43.91% -28.47% Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 1.09% 0.82% 4.53% -4.52% 205.37% -0.14%

For the past year Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Summary

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. beats Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for patients with severe and life-threatening diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage T-cell product candidates include ATA129 that focuses on Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder after hematopoietic cell transplant and solid organ transplant; ATA188, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; ATA520, a Phase I clinical trial product targeting cancers expressing the antigen Wilms tumor 1; and ATA230, which is Phase III clinical trials for refractory cytomegalovirus. The company is also developing a next generation of allogeneic T-cell product candidates utilizing a technology to selectively enhance a T-cellÂ’s ability to target specific viral proteins implicated in disease. It has license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Amgen, Inc.; and license, and research and development collaboration agreement with QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. to evaluate ATA129 in combination with Merck anti-programmed death receptor-1 therapy and Keytruda in patients with platinum resistant or recurrent epstein-barr virus-associated nasopharyngeal carcinoma. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits, such as template preparation, binding, and sequencing kits. Its customers include research institutions; commercial laboratories; genome centers; clinical, government, and academic institutions; genomics service providers; pharmaceutical companies; and agricultural companies. The company markets its products through a direct sales force in North America and Europe, as well as primarily through distribution partners in Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company was formerly known as Nanofluidics, Inc. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.