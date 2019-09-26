Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) Comparison side by side

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 24 0.00 N/A -5.62 0.00 Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 7 39.21 N/A -1.29 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -69.1% -61.9% Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -104.2% -86.4%

Volatility and Risk

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s 2.04 beta indicates that its volatility is 104.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand, has 1.87 beta which makes it 87.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 10 and 10 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. are 12.4 and 12.4 respectively. Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $15, and a 10.21% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 97% and 11.6% respectively. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.3%. On the other hand, insiders held about 18.4% of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. -5.25% -27.19% -56.31% -60.55% -60.2% -58.92% Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. -11.67% -21.04% -41.04% -27.92% -95.95% -16.85%

For the past year Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for patients with severe and life-threatening diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage T-cell product candidates include ATA129 that focuses on Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder after hematopoietic cell transplant and solid organ transplant; ATA188, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; ATA520, a Phase I clinical trial product targeting cancers expressing the antigen Wilms tumor 1; and ATA230, which is Phase III clinical trials for refractory cytomegalovirus. The company is also developing a next generation of allogeneic T-cell product candidates utilizing a technology to selectively enhance a T-cellÂ’s ability to target specific viral proteins implicated in disease. It has license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Amgen, Inc.; and license, and research and development collaboration agreement with QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. to evaluate ATA129 in combination with Merck anti-programmed death receptor-1 therapy and Keytruda in patients with platinum resistant or recurrent epstein-barr virus-associated nasopharyngeal carcinoma. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.