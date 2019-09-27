Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) and Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) and Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 14 0.00 37.60M -5.62 0.00 Moderna Inc. 15 -0.70 188.66M -1.39 0.00

In table 1 we can see Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. and Moderna Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. and Moderna Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 266,100,495.40% -69.1% -61.9% Moderna Inc. 1,235,494,433.53% -119.9% -26.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. is 10 while its Quick Ratio stands at 10. The Current Ratio of rival Moderna Inc. is 7.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 7.2. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Moderna Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. and Moderna Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Moderna Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 10.46% at a $15 consensus target price. Meanwhile, Moderna Inc.’s consensus target price is $40, while its potential upside is 144.80%. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Moderna Inc. seems more appealing than Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 97% of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 42.4% of Moderna Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.3%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 26.31% of Moderna Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. -5.25% -27.19% -56.31% -60.55% -60.2% -58.92% Moderna Inc. -9.47% -11.07% -50.38% -13.42% 0% -14.21%

For the past year Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Moderna Inc.

Summary

Moderna Inc. beats on 9 of the 12 factors Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for patients with severe and life-threatening diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage T-cell product candidates include ATA129 that focuses on Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder after hematopoietic cell transplant and solid organ transplant; ATA188, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; ATA520, a Phase I clinical trial product targeting cancers expressing the antigen Wilms tumor 1; and ATA230, which is Phase III clinical trials for refractory cytomegalovirus. The company is also developing a next generation of allogeneic T-cell product candidates utilizing a technology to selectively enhance a T-cellÂ’s ability to target specific viral proteins implicated in disease. It has license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Amgen, Inc.; and license, and research and development collaboration agreement with QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. to evaluate ATA129 in combination with Merck anti-programmed death receptor-1 therapy and Keytruda in patients with platinum resistant or recurrent epstein-barr virus-associated nasopharyngeal carcinoma. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Marina Biotech, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, acquisition, development, and commercialization of proprietary drug therapeutics for addressing unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has three clinical development programs, such as IT-102 and IT-103, a celecoxib program drug candidates for the treatment of combined arthritis pain/hypertension and the treatment of pain requiring a high dose of celecoxib; CEQ508, an oral delivery of small interfering RNA against beta-catenin, combined with IT-102 to suppress polyps in the precancerous syndrome and orphan indication of familial adenomatous polyposis; and CEQ508 combined with IT-103 to treat colorectal cancer. Its preclinical pipeline includes oligotherapeutics for the treatment of bladder cancer, inflammatory bowel, and duchenne muscular dystrophy diseases. The company is based in City of Industry, California.