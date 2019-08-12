Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) and Liquidia Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA) Comparison side by side

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) and Liquidia Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 29 0.00 N/A -5.62 0.00 Liquidia Technologies Inc. 11 72.64 N/A -2.51 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. and Liquidia Technologies Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) and Liquidia Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -69.1% -61.9% Liquidia Technologies Inc. 0.00% -222.5% -78.3%

Liquidity

10 and 10 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. Its rival Liquidia Technologies Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.6 and 5.6 respectively. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Liquidia Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. and Liquidia Technologies Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Liquidia Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 389.25% and an $66 consensus target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 97% of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 61.4% of Liquidia Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 2.3% of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, 1.1% are Liquidia Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. -5.25% -27.19% -56.31% -60.55% -60.2% -58.92% Liquidia Technologies Inc. -1.88% -8.17% -24.48% -47.03% -33.55% -66.25%

For the past year Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. was less bearish than Liquidia Technologies Inc.

Summary

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Liquidia Technologies Inc.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for patients with severe and life-threatening diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage T-cell product candidates include ATA129 that focuses on Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder after hematopoietic cell transplant and solid organ transplant; ATA188, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; ATA520, a Phase I clinical trial product targeting cancers expressing the antigen Wilms tumor 1; and ATA230, which is Phase III clinical trials for refractory cytomegalovirus. The company is also developing a next generation of allogeneic T-cell product candidates utilizing a technology to selectively enhance a T-cellÂ’s ability to target specific viral proteins implicated in disease. It has license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Amgen, Inc.; and license, and research and development collaboration agreement with QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. to evaluate ATA129 in combination with Merck anti-programmed death receptor-1 therapy and Keytruda in patients with platinum resistant or recurrent epstein-barr virus-associated nasopharyngeal carcinoma. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Liquidia Technologies, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company is also developing LIQ865, which completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of local post-operative pain. It has strategic collaboration agreements with GlaxoSmithKline plc and Aerie Pharmaecuticals, Inc. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.