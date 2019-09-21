Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) Comparison side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 24 0.00 N/A -5.62 0.00 Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.47 0.00

In table 1 we can see Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -69.1% -61.9% Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -107.1% -88.5%

Volatility & Risk

A 2.04 beta means Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s volatility is 104.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 71.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.71 beta.

Liquidity

10 and 10 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. Its rival Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.6 and 6.6 respectively. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $42.5, while its potential upside is 168.82%. Competitively Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $20, with potential upside of 224.68%. Based on the data given earlier, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Atara Biotherapeutics Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 97% of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. shares and 50.1% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 2.3% are Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.4% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. -5.25% -27.19% -56.31% -60.55% -60.2% -58.92% Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.12% -17.66% -28.55% -29.23% -46.1% -32.06%

For the past year Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. was more bearish than Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for patients with severe and life-threatening diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage T-cell product candidates include ATA129 that focuses on Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder after hematopoietic cell transplant and solid organ transplant; ATA188, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; ATA520, a Phase I clinical trial product targeting cancers expressing the antigen Wilms tumor 1; and ATA230, which is Phase III clinical trials for refractory cytomegalovirus. The company is also developing a next generation of allogeneic T-cell product candidates utilizing a technology to selectively enhance a T-cellÂ’s ability to target specific viral proteins implicated in disease. It has license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Amgen, Inc.; and license, and research and development collaboration agreement with QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. to evaluate ATA129 in combination with Merck anti-programmed death receptor-1 therapy and Keytruda in patients with platinum resistant or recurrent epstein-barr virus-associated nasopharyngeal carcinoma. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead program is ELX-02, which is in Phase I clinical trial, which focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.