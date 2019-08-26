Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) and Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) and Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 27 0.00 N/A -5.62 0.00 Cara Therapeutics Inc. 20 52.99 N/A -2.10 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -69.1% -61.9% Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -67.3% -44.4%

Volatility & Risk

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. has a 2.04 beta, while its volatility is 104.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s 119.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.19 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. is 10 while its Current Ratio is 10. Meanwhile, Cara Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.4 while its Quick Ratio is 3.4. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. and Cara Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 6 3.00

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $70, and a 420.06% upside potential. On the other hand, Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 22.56% and its average price target is $28.14. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. and Cara Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 97% and 57.6% respectively. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.3%. Competitively, 2.8% are Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. -5.25% -27.19% -56.31% -60.55% -60.2% -58.92% Cara Therapeutics Inc. -8.87% 7.02% 26.4% 57.92% 33.82% 84.15%

For the past year Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. has -58.92% weaker performance while Cara Therapeutics Inc. has 84.15% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Cara Therapeutics Inc. beats Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for patients with severe and life-threatening diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage T-cell product candidates include ATA129 that focuses on Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder after hematopoietic cell transplant and solid organ transplant; ATA188, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; ATA520, a Phase I clinical trial product targeting cancers expressing the antigen Wilms tumor 1; and ATA230, which is Phase III clinical trials for refractory cytomegalovirus. The company is also developing a next generation of allogeneic T-cell product candidates utilizing a technology to selectively enhance a T-cellÂ’s ability to target specific viral proteins implicated in disease. It has license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Amgen, Inc.; and license, and research and development collaboration agreement with QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. to evaluate ATA129 in combination with Merck anti-programmed death receptor-1 therapy and Keytruda in patients with platinum resistant or recurrent epstein-barr virus-associated nasopharyngeal carcinoma. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities designed to alleviate pain and pruritus by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. It is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate comprises I.V. CR845, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with acute postoperative pain in adult patients, as well as in Phase II/III clinical trial for the treatment of uremic pruritus disease. It is also developing Oral CR845 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat uremic pruritus; and CR701, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of neuropathic and inflammatory pain. The company has license agreements with Maruishi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 for acute pain and uremic pruritus in Japan; and Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical Corporation to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 in South Korea. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.