Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) and Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) Comparison side by side

Since Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) and Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 26 0.00 N/A -5.62 0.00 Artelo Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.08 0.00

In table 1 we can see Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. and Artelo Biosciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. and Artelo Biosciences Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -69.1% -61.9% Artelo Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. and Artelo Biosciences Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Artelo Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $70, while its potential upside is 418.52%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 97% of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Artelo Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 2.3% of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Artelo Biosciences Inc. has 63.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. -5.25% -27.19% -56.31% -60.55% -60.2% -58.92% Artelo Biosciences Inc. -2.37% -17.75% 222.55% 229% 0% 186.09%

For the past year Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Artelo Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Artelo Biosciences Inc. beats Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for patients with severe and life-threatening diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage T-cell product candidates include ATA129 that focuses on Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder after hematopoietic cell transplant and solid organ transplant; ATA188, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; ATA520, a Phase I clinical trial product targeting cancers expressing the antigen Wilms tumor 1; and ATA230, which is Phase III clinical trials for refractory cytomegalovirus. The company is also developing a next generation of allogeneic T-cell product candidates utilizing a technology to selectively enhance a T-cellÂ’s ability to target specific viral proteins implicated in disease. It has license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Amgen, Inc.; and license, and research and development collaboration agreement with QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. to evaluate ATA129 in combination with Merck anti-programmed death receptor-1 therapy and Keytruda in patients with platinum resistant or recurrent epstein-barr virus-associated nasopharyngeal carcinoma. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.