Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) and Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) Comparison side by side

Since Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) and Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.
|26
|0.00
|N/A
|-5.62
|0.00
|Artelo Biosciences Inc.
|2
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.08
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. and Artelo Biosciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. and Artelo Biosciences Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-69.1%
|-61.9%
|Artelo Biosciences Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
Ratings and Recommendations for Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. and Artelo Biosciences Inc. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Artelo Biosciences Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $70, while its potential upside is 418.52%.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 97% of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Artelo Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 2.3% of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Artelo Biosciences Inc. has 63.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.
|-5.25%
|-27.19%
|-56.31%
|-60.55%
|-60.2%
|-58.92%
|Artelo Biosciences Inc.
|-2.37%
|-17.75%
|222.55%
|229%
|0%
|186.09%
For the past year Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Artelo Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
On 4 of the 7 factors Artelo Biosciences Inc. beats Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.
Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for patients with severe and life-threatening diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage T-cell product candidates include ATA129 that focuses on Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder after hematopoietic cell transplant and solid organ transplant; ATA188, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; ATA520, a Phase I clinical trial product targeting cancers expressing the antigen Wilms tumor 1; and ATA230, which is Phase III clinical trials for refractory cytomegalovirus. The company is also developing a next generation of allogeneic T-cell product candidates utilizing a technology to selectively enhance a T-cellÂ’s ability to target specific viral proteins implicated in disease. It has license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Amgen, Inc.; and license, and research and development collaboration agreement with QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. to evaluate ATA129 in combination with Merck anti-programmed death receptor-1 therapy and Keytruda in patients with platinum resistant or recurrent epstein-barr virus-associated nasopharyngeal carcinoma. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.
