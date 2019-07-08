Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) and Anika Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) and Anika Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 33 0.00 N/A -5.23 0.00 Anika Therapeutics Inc. 35 5.30 N/A 2.06 18.55

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. and Anika Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. and Anika Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -69.1% -61.9% Anika Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 11.6% 10.7%

Risk & Volatility

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s current beta is 2.19 and it happens to be 119.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Anika Therapeutics Inc.’s 24.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.24 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. is 10 while its Quick Ratio stands at 10. The Current Ratio of rival Anika Therapeutics Inc. is 18.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 16.1. Anika Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. and Anika Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Anika Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 253.13% and an $66 consensus price target. Meanwhile, Anika Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $38.67, while its potential downside is -4.92%. The results provided earlier shows that Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Anika Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. shares and 87.1% of Anika Therapeutics Inc. shares. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2%. Competitively, Anika Therapeutics Inc. has 1.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. -27.51% -29.64% -36.66% -31.41% -43.91% -28.47% Anika Therapeutics Inc. -6.05% 18.95% -1.82% -0.05% 0.63% 13.72%

For the past year Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. has -28.47% weaker performance while Anika Therapeutics Inc. has 13.72% stronger performance.

Summary

Anika Therapeutics Inc. beats Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for patients with severe and life-threatening diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage T-cell product candidates include ATA129 that focuses on Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder after hematopoietic cell transplant and solid organ transplant; ATA188, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; ATA520, a Phase I clinical trial product targeting cancers expressing the antigen Wilms tumor 1; and ATA230, which is Phase III clinical trials for refractory cytomegalovirus. The company is also developing a next generation of allogeneic T-cell product candidates utilizing a technology to selectively enhance a T-cellÂ’s ability to target specific viral proteins implicated in disease. It has license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Amgen, Inc.; and license, and research and development collaboration agreement with QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. to evaluate ATA129 in combination with Merck anti-programmed death receptor-1 therapy and Keytruda in patients with platinum resistant or recurrent epstein-barr virus-associated nasopharyngeal carcinoma. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology. Its orthobiologics products comprise ORTHOVISC, ORTHOVISC mini, MONOVISC, and CINGAL for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; HYALOFAST, a biodegradable support for human bone marrow mesenchymal stem cells used for cartilage regeneration and as an adjunct for microfracture surgery; HYALONECT, a woven gauze used as a bone graft wrap; HYALOSS used to mix blood/bone grafts to form a paste for bone regeneration; and HYALOGLIDE, an ACP gel used in tenolysis treatment. The companyÂ’s dermal products include wound care products that comprise HYALOMATRIX and HYALOFILL for the treatment of complex wounds, such as burns and ulcers, and for use in connection with the regeneration of skin; and ELEVESS, an aesthetic dermatology product. Its surgical products comprise HYALOBARRIER, a post-operative adhesion barrier for use in the abdomino-pelvic area; INCERT, a HA product used for the prevention of post-surgical spinal adhesions; MEROGEL, a woven fleece nasal packing; and MEROGEL INJECTABLE, a viscous hydrogel. The company also offers ophthalmic products, including injectable HA products that are used as viscoelastic agents in ophthalmic surgical procedures, such as cataract extraction and intraocular lens implantation; and veterinary products, which include HYVISC, an injectable HA product for the treatment of joint dysfunction in horses. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.