Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) and Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Comparison side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) and Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 26 0.00 N/A -5.62 0.00 Akero Therapeutics Inc. 24 0.00 N/A -3.22 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -69.1% -61.9% Akero Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. are 10 and 10 respectively. Its competitor Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 29.4 and its Quick Ratio is 29.4. Akero Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Akero Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 400.00% and an $70 average price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 97% of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. shares and 48.5% of Akero Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 2.3% of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.8% are Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. -5.25% -27.19% -56.31% -60.55% -60.2% -58.92% Akero Therapeutics Inc. 5.86% 27.17% 0% 0% 0% 32.1%

For the past year Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Akero Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Akero Therapeutics Inc. beats Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for patients with severe and life-threatening diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage T-cell product candidates include ATA129 that focuses on Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder after hematopoietic cell transplant and solid organ transplant; ATA188, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; ATA520, a Phase I clinical trial product targeting cancers expressing the antigen Wilms tumor 1; and ATA230, which is Phase III clinical trials for refractory cytomegalovirus. The company is also developing a next generation of allogeneic T-cell product candidates utilizing a technology to selectively enhance a T-cellÂ’s ability to target specific viral proteins implicated in disease. It has license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Amgen, Inc.; and license, and research and development collaboration agreement with QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. to evaluate ATA129 in combination with Merck anti-programmed death receptor-1 therapy and Keytruda in patients with platinum resistant or recurrent epstein-barr virus-associated nasopharyngeal carcinoma. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.