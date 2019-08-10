Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) Valuation Declined While Pacific Heights Asset Management Has Raised by $1.95 Million Its Holding; Origin Asset Management Llp Upped Its Ss&C Technologies Hldgs (SSNC) Position by $5.98 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Origin Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (SSNC) by 41.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Origin Asset Management Llp bought 94,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.87% . The institutional investor held 325,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.73M, up from 230,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Origin Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $45.95. About 2.18M shares traded or 23.83% up from the average. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 23/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL – SS&C MUST, BY 5.00PM ON 4 MAY, EITHER ANNOUNCE A FIRM INTENTION TO MAKE AN OFFER FOR FIDESSA OR SAY IT DOES NOT INTEND TO DO SO; 16/04/2018 – News On DST Systems Inc. (DST) Now Under SSNC; 16/04/2018 – SS&C COMPLETES DST DEAL, AMENDS CREDIT PACT; 24/04/2018 – Statement regarding Fidessa group plc (“Fidessa”); 16/05/2018 – SS&C Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 Esposito Securities Switches to SS&C’s MarketTrader; 06/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies Confirms Early Talks to Bid for Fidessa -Update; 17/05/2018 – PR Mortgage & Investments Selects SS&C Precision LM to Support Its Agency Lending Operations; 04/04/2018 – SS&C gatecrashes Temenos bid for Fidessa; 23/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL -IN ACCORDANCE WITH PANEL STATEMENT 2018/3, DEADLINE REFERRED TO FIDESSA OFFER CEASED TO APPLY IN RELATION TO SS&C

Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 56.31% . The institutional investor held 175,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.96M, up from 125,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $621.14M market cap company. The stock increased 6.14% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $13.31. About 1.18 million shares traded or 40.43% up from the average. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) has declined 60.20% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.20% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRA News: 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics 1Q Loss $41.4M; 07/05/2018 – Genentech R&D leader Dietmar Berger moves to Atara Bio, heading up off-the-shelf T cell work; 08/05/2018 – Atara Bio Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Collaboration With Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center; 01/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Expands Commercial Leadership Team with the Appointment of Manuela Maronati as General Manager, Europe; 17/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics to Present Long-Term Tab-cel™ Phase 2 Clinical Outcomes for Patients with Epstein-Barr Virus Associated Post-Transplant Lymphomas at 23rd Congress of European Hematology Association; 14/05/2018 – Rounds Report: Omeros Rallied While The Stellar FDA Due Diligence To Help Atara; 07/05/2018 – Biotech Industry Veteran Dietmar Berger, M.D., Ph.D., Joins Atara Biotherapeutics as Global Head of Research and Development; 01/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Expands Comml Leadership Team With the Appointment of Manuela Maronati as General Manager, Europe; 08/05/2018 – ATARA CASH/INVESTMENTS AS OF MARCH 31 TOTALED $407.3M

Since February 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $39,000 activity. DOBMEIER ERIC had bought 2,000 shares worth $39,000.

