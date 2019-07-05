Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) Valuation Declined While Bridger Management Cut Position; Community Financial Services Group Holding in Boeing Co (BA) Trimmed by $4.43 Million as Share Price Declined

Bridger Management Llc decreased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA) by 20.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridger Management Llc sold 454,227 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.66% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.75M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $69.67M, down from 2.21 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridger Management Llc who had been investing in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $913.82 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $19.55. About 75,455 shares traded. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) has declined 43.91% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.34% the S&P500.

Community Financial Services Group Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 35.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Financial Services Group Llc sold 11,618 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 21,477 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.19 million, down from 33,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Financial Services Group Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $354.45. About 1.41M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 09/05/2018 – Boeing C.E.O. Downplays Loss of $20 Billion Contract With Iran; 28/03/2018 – BOEING SAYS DELIVERS FIRST 737 MAX FOR SCAT AIRLINES; 25/05/2018 – BOEING IS SAID TO EMBED EX-737 MAX BOSS AT ROLLS ON ENGINE WOES; 03/04/2018 – BOEING – WILL CONTINUE TO GIVE FULL SYSTEM LOGISTICS, ENGINEERING SUPPORT, OTHER SERVICES TO CANADIAN AIR FORCE’S 15 CH-147F CHINOOKS FLEET THROUGH 2023; 06/03/2018 – BOEING, HAWAIIAN AIRLINES REPORT BUY OF 10 787 DREAMLINERS; 06/03/2018 – BOEING – HAWAIIAN ALSO HAS PURCHASE RIGHTS FOR 10 ADDITIONAL 787S; 10/04/2018 – INDONESIA’S LION AIR GROUP PLANS ORDER FOR WIDEBODY DREAMLINER 787 IN NEXT FEW WEEKS – CO-FOUNDER; 16/03/2018 – Hayes argues that the United States should avoid trade complications for the sake of companies like Boeing; 16/03/2018 – Boeing 737 Max 7 narrowbody jetliner makes maiden flight; 10/04/2018 – Boeing, Embraer Get Boost as Key Brazil Official Sees `Marriage’

Since January 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 6 selling transactions for $1.88 million activity. Haqq Christopher sold $538,736 worth of stock. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $39,000 was made by DOBMEIER ERIC on Thursday, June 27. Shares for $57,020 were sold by Newell Joe on Friday, February 1.

Analysts await Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-1.45 EPS, down 26.09% or $0.30 from last year’s $-1.15 per share. After $-1.44 actual EPS reported by Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.69% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 11 investors sold ATRA shares while 31 reduced holdings. only 15 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 46.79 million shares or 1.13% more from 46.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership owns 21,925 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Old West Investment Lc reported 9,665 shares stake. Manchester Limited Company holds 1,412 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd holds 0% or 15,992 shares. Moreover, Parametric Assocs Lc has 0% invested in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Art Advsr Limited Liability Co reported 6,025 shares. Td Asset Management holds 0% or 50,489 shares in its portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). 3,329 were accumulated by Ameritas Invest Prtnrs. Morgan Stanley holds 0.01% in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) or 1.28M shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas reported 0% of its portfolio in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board stated it has 57,700 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Legal & General Group Inc Plc stated it has 16,991 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 55,195 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Swiss Natl Bank, a Switzerland-based fund reported 58,300 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity. The insider COLBERT THEODORE III sold 2,137 shares worth $873,712. $10.50 million worth of stock was sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN on Monday, February 4. LUTTIG J MICHAEL had sold 8,500 shares worth $3.49M on Tuesday, February 12. 19,500 shares were sold by Smith Gregory D, worth $7.83M on Friday, February 8. CAPOZZI HEIDI B also sold $1.20M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares.

