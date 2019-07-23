Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) Stock Price Declined While Birchview Capital LP Has Trimmed Its Holding by $390,000; United Technologies (UTX) Holder Tocqueville Asset Management LP Upped Holding by $10.82 Million as Share Price Rose

Birchview Capital Lp decreased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA) by 29.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birchview Capital Lp sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.66% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 24,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $954,000, down from 34,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birchview Capital Lp who had been investing in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $690.20 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $14.79. About 467,462 shares traded. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) has declined 43.91% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRA News: 08/05/2018 – Atara Bio Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Atara Bio Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Expands Comml Leadership Team With the Appointment of Manuela Maronati as General Manager, Europe; 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Expands T-Cell Immunotherapy Collaboration to Advance Next-Generation CAR T Technologies in Oncology, Autoimmune and Other Diseases; 14/05/2018 – Rounds Report: Omeros Rallied While The Stellar FDA Due Diligence To Help Atara; 07/05/2018 – Biotech Industry Veteran Dietmar Berger, M.D., Ph.D., Joins Atara Biotherapeutics as Global Head of Research and Development; 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Collaboration With Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center; 07/05/2018 – Genentech R&D leader Dietmar Berger moves to Atara Bio, heading up off-the-shelf T cell work; 08/05/2018 – ATARA BIOTHERAPEUTICS EXPANDS T-CELL IMMUNOTHERAPY PACT; 21/04/2018 – DJ Atara Biotherapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATRA)

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 78.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp bought 84,560 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 192,601 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.82 million, up from 108,041 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $134.94. About 7.58M shares traded or 116.41% up from the average. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 08/05/2018 – Otis Launches “Otis ONE” IoT Service Solution for the World’s Largest Elevator Service Network; 11/04/2018 – Pratt & Whitney Grows Geared Turbofan™ Engine Repair Supplier Network; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING ADDED UTX IN 1Q: 13F; 23/03/2018 – United Technologies Wins $239.7 Million U.S. Navy Contract; 09/03/2018 – UTX DETAILS EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION IN REGULATORY FILING; 18/05/2018 – United Technologies to Sell Ice Cream-Machine Manufacturer for $1 Billion; 24/04/2018 – United Tech results beat as booming air travel spurs demand; 16/03/2018 – UTX CFO: PRICE INCREASES FROM TARIFFS LIKELY PASS TO CUSTOMERS; 27/04/2018 – AVISTA SAYS WA. UTC APPROVES ONE-TIME RATE ADJUSTMENTS; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO SEES MORE RESTRUCTURING AT COMPANY THIS YR TO CUT COSTS

Since January 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 4 insider sales for $1.34 million activity. The insider Newell Joe sold 1,500 shares worth $57,020. 12,375 shares valued at $477,922 were sold by Haqq Christopher on Wednesday, February 6. Ciechanover Isaac E. had sold 7,800 shares worth $273,433.

Investors sentiment is 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 11 investors sold ATRA shares while 31 reduced holdings. only 15 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 46.79 million shares or 1.13% more from 46.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Investment Management Limited Company reported 0% stake. Moreover, Charles Schwab Management has 0.01% invested in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) for 254,868 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 19,942 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Federated Pa accumulated 903,307 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 95,520 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Associate Limited Liability Company, a Washington-based fund reported 9,607 shares. Driehaus Capital Mgmt Ltd owns 193,461 shares. Oppenheimer And holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) for 8,792 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Hldgs Limited Company reported 52,050 shares stake. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 0% in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Manufacturers Life Insur The reported 27,301 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Int Gru owns 26,749 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage, a New York-based fund reported 9,115 shares. Vident Investment Advisory Limited Liability Corp holds 0.08% in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) or 36,255 shares. Manchester Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 1,412 shares.

Analysts await Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-1.45 EPS, down 26.09% or $0.30 from last year’s $-1.15 per share. After $-1.44 actual EPS reported by Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.69% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bbr Partners Limited Liability Co has invested 0.08% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Sterling Limited Liability Corp, a North Carolina-based fund reported 92,456 shares. Lpl Ltd Liability has 0.1% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Webster Bankshares N A accumulated 56,109 shares or 1.03% of the stock. 5,846 were reported by Burke Herbert National Bank Tru. Motco holds 42,847 shares or 0.55% of its portfolio. Monarch Cap Inc reported 1.83% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). 729,370 are held by Waddell Reed. Conning holds 0.08% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 19,848 shares. Twin Management invested 0.65% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Fil reported 0.03% stake. Moreover, Tt has 0.2% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 14,500 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Moreover, Riverhead Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability has 0.11% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 21,889 shares. Intersect Cap Lc reported 2,362 shares.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $2.50 million activity. 862 shares were sold by Bailey Robert J., worth $104,916 on Tuesday, February 5. On Thursday, February 14 the insider Amato Elizabeth B sold $1.25M.