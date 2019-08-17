Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) Shareholder Wasatch Advisors Has Raised Its Stake; Logan Capital Management Stake In Visa (V) Was Increased

Wasatch Advisors Inc increased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA) by 21.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wasatch Advisors Inc bought 76,642 shares as the company’s stock declined 56.31% . The institutional investor held 426,806 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.97 million, up from 350,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc who had been investing in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $755.84M market cap company. The stock increased 5.32% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $14.06. About 831,775 shares traded or 2.60% up from the average. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) has declined 60.20% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.20% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRA News: 29/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics to Participate at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences; 17/05/2018 – ATARA REPORTS DATA FROM LONG-TERM TAB-CEL PHASE 2; 26/04/2018 – Atara Bio Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – ATARA BIOTHERAPEUTICS INC – CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND SHORT-TERM INVESTMENTS AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 TOTALED $407.3 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Collaboration With Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center; 26/03/2018 – Atara Bio Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 Atara Biotherapeutics to Participate in Three Upcoming Immuno-Oncology Conferences; 07/05/2018 – Biotech Industry Veteran Dietmar Berger, M.D., Ph.D., Joins Atara Biotherapeutics as Global Head of Research and Development; 17/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics to Present Long-Term Tab-cel™ Phase 2 Clinical Outcomes for Patients with Epstein-Barr Virus Associated Post-Transplant Lymphomas at 23rd Congress of European Hematology Association; 21/04/2018 – DJ Atara Biotherapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATRA)

Logan Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 272.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Logan Capital Management Inc bought 42,543 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 58,183 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.09M, up from 15,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $399.31B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $178.23. About 8.16M shares traded or 16.74% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Since June 27, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $39,000 activity.

Investors sentiment is 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 11 investors sold ATRA shares while 31 reduced holdings. only 15 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 46.79 million shares or 1.13% more from 46.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) for 525,571 shares. Td Asset Management Incorporated holds 50,489 shares. 19,942 are held by Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 0% in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) or 19,115 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Company owns 1.92M shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Vanguard reported 0% in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). California Public Employees Retirement stated it has 34,900 shares. Parametric Port Associates Limited Liability Company holds 9,607 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp holds 0.01% or 477,551 shares. Blackrock has 0.01% invested in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Delaware-based Riverhead Capital Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Goldman Sachs Gru has invested 0% in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Services Automobile Association holds 7,504 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Alps Advsr invested in 0.03% or 110,257 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 9,115 shares or 0% of the stock.

More notable recent Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BUD, SKX among premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Atara Biotherapeutics Announces Planned Chief Executive Officer Transition – GlobeNewswire” published on January 03, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Atara Biotherapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Conferences – GlobeNewswire” on March 07, 2019. More interesting news about Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Atara Biotherapeutics Presents Initial ATA188 Phase 1 Safety Results for Patients with Progressive Multiple Sclerosis at the 5th Congress of the European Academy of Neurology (EAN) – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

Wasatch Advisors Inc, which manages about $19.28 billion and $9.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Orthopediatrics Corp by 86,300 shares to 271,064 shares, valued at $11.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Huazhu Group Ltd by 77,034 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 456,832 shares, and cut its stake in Lgi Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Family Management Corp owns 29,530 shares for 1.99% of their portfolio. 82,390 were accumulated by Roosevelt Investment Grp Inc. Skylands Ltd Liability Com invested in 1.94% or 90,000 shares. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp invested in 2.90 million shares. Pictet Cie (Europe) invested 2.09% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Michigan-based Csat Investment Advisory Lp has invested 0.53% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Wagner Bowman Management reported 0.47% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Aravt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 11.43% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Family Cap Trust invested 2.78% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Zevin Asset Management Limited Company holds 5.77% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 113,175 shares. 77,338 were accumulated by Veritable L P. 25,108 were reported by Sunbelt Securities Inc. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 1.73% or 543,067 shares in its portfolio. Profund Ltd Liability invested in 39,929 shares or 0.3% of the stock. 301,400 were accumulated by Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.