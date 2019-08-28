Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) Shareholder Tiverton Asset Management Lowered Its Holding; Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas Has Lifted Its Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO) Stake by $1.80 Million as Valuation Declined

Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas increased its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO) by 23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas bought 180,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.24% . The institutional investor held 962,505 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.10 million, up from 782,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas who had been investing in Diamond Offshore Drilling for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $824.79M market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $5.99. About 192,010 shares traded. Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) has declined 53.81% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DO News: 09/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Maersk likely to shelve plans to list drilling division; 29/03/2018 – Diamond Offshore Drilling: John R. Bolton to Resign From Board April 8, Result of National Security Adviser Appointment; 17/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore Launches Sim-Stack™ – the Industry’s First Cybernetic BOP Service; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q Net $19.3M; 29/03/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE: JOHN R. BOLTON TO RESIGN FROM BD APRIL 8; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q-End Contracted Backlog $2.2B; 05/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DO); 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore: Contracted Backlog Represents 19 Rig Years of Work; 28/03/2018 – Diamond Offshore Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average

Tiverton Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA) by 49.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiverton Asset Management Llc sold 37,473 shares as the company’s stock declined 56.31% . The institutional investor held 38,490 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.53M, down from 75,963 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiverton Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $709.61M market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $13.2. About 13,438 shares traded. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) has declined 60.20% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.20% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRA News: 07/05/2018 – #3 Genentech R&D leader Dietmar Berger moves to Atara Bio, heading up off-the-shelf T cell work @BrittanyMeiling; 09/04/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 08/05/2018 – Atara Bio Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Federated Investors Buys New 1.1% Position in Atara Bio; 07/05/2018 – Biotech Industry Veteran Dietmar Berger, M.D., Ph.D., Joins Atara Biotherapeutics as Global Head of Research and Development; 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics: Cash, Cash Equivalents and Short-Term Investments $407.3 Million as of March 31; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 3.9% Position in Atara Bio; 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Expands T-Cell Immunotherapy Collaboration to Advance Next-Generation CAR T Technologies in Oncology, Autoimmune and Other Diseases; 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics 1Q Loss $41.4M

Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas, which manages about $1.49B and $29.36 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 11,000 shares to 20,150 shares, valued at $3.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold DO shares while 53 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 144.84 million shares or 4.73% more from 138.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mraz Amerine & Associates holds 0.25% in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) or 76,511 shares. American Research & Mngmt holds 0% or 250 shares. Panagora Asset has 0% invested in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). Comerica Financial Bank stated it has 0.01% in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 0.03% in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) or 15,000 shares. Van Den Berg I accumulated 46,652 shares. Kazazian Asset Mngmt Lc has 12,538 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has invested 0.01% in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). Moody Natl Bank Tru Division stated it has 261 shares. Contrarius Investment Ltd reported 4.43% in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). The Illinois-based Jump Trading Limited Liability Co has invested 0.05% in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). Riverhead Ltd Liability reported 8,259 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio reported 15,495 shares. 1,300 were accumulated by Optimum Invest Advsr. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky reported 0% in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO).

More notable recent Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much Of Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. (NYSE:HOS) Do Insiders Own? – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Do Analysts Think About The Future Of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc.’s (NYSE:EL)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Many China Distance Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:DL) Shares Did Insiders Buy, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Do Analysts See A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) Performing In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

More notable recent Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Atara Biotherapeutics Announces Presentation of Initial ATA188 Phase 1 Safety Results for Patients with Progressive Multiple Sclerosis at the 5th Congress of the European Academy of Neurology (EAN) – GlobeNewswire” on May 15, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Atara Biotherapeutics Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Recent Operational Progress – GlobeNewswire” published on August 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Atara Biotherapeutics Presents Initial ATA188 Phase 1 Safety Results for Patients with Progressive Multiple Sclerosis at the 5th Congress of the European Academy of Neurology (EAN) – Nasdaq” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Verrica Rallies, Aclaris Flunked Hair Loss Study, 3 Biotechs To IPO – Benzinga” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Atara Biotherapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(C)(4) – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Tiverton Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Procter & Gamble Co/The (NYSE:PG) by 26,614 shares to 89,188 shares, valued at $9.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Akamai Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 7,108 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,563 shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Investors sentiment is 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 11 investors sold ATRA shares while 31 reduced holdings. only 15 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 46.79 million shares or 1.13% more from 46.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt Incorporated owns 254,868 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Fincl Bank Of America Corp De accumulated 188,359 shares or 0% of the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada owns 0% invested in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) for 5,817 shares. Pacific Heights Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 0.91% or 175,000 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn accumulated 95,520 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has invested 0% in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). 4.49 million are held by Redmile Group Incorporated Limited Com. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Company stated it has 10,432 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Aqr Management Limited Liability Company invested in 10,288 shares or 0% of the stock. Ameriprise Fin owns 255,043 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 6 are owned by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Company. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 7,154 shares. Northern has 525,571 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. National Bank Of Montreal Can has 4,591 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Amer Inc invested 0% in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA).