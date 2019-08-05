Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) Shareholder Birchview Capital LP Lowered Its Stake by $390,000; As Boeing Co (BA) Stock Price Declined, Palisades Hudson Asset Management LP Lowered Its Position by $375,285

Palisades Hudson Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 28.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisades Hudson Asset Management Lp sold 985 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 2,434 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $928,000, down from 3,419 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $191.07B market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $5.27 during the last trading session, reaching $339.56. About 4.68M shares traded or 1.31% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 11/04/2018 – BOEING – BAPAS WILL PROVIDE ENGINEERING SERVICES, MAINTENANCE PLANNING AND SCHEDULING, AND OPERATION CONTROL CENTER SERVICES; 08/03/2018 – Federal Register: Airworthiness Directives; The Boeing Company Airplanes; 18/04/2018 – Airlines began inspecting some Boeing 737s after the incident; 12/04/2018 – LMI Aerospace Receives 2017 Boeing Excellence In Advocacy Award; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns Baa2 rating to Class B of United Airlines’ 2018-1 EETC; 28/05/2018 – BOEING BUSINESS JETS – WON FOUR NEW ORDERS IN 2018; 25/04/2018 – BOEING STARTS QUARTERLY EARNINGS CALL; 18/05/2018 – IAG CEO SAYS ALSO IN TALKS WITH BOEING BA.N FOR ADDITIONAL 777-30ER PLANES, OR COULD LEASE SECOND HAND ONES; 06/04/2018 – Boeing: American Airlines Order Valued at More Than $12B at List Prices; 18/05/2018 – CPA, AAL, BA: @StevenCejas Cubana doesn’t operate 737s – so it’s another airline or the wrong type of plane. – ! $CPA $AAL $BA

Birchview Capital Lp decreased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA) by 29.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birchview Capital Lp sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 56.31% . The institutional investor held 24,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $954,000, down from 34,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birchview Capital Lp who had been investing in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $646.34M market cap company. The stock decreased 7.08% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $12.87. About 868,082 shares traded or 1.19% up from the average. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) has declined 60.20% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.20% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRA News: 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Expands T-Cell Immunotherapy Collaboration to Advance Next-Generation CAR T Technologies in Oncology, Aut; 07/05/2018 – #3 Genentech R&D leader Dietmar Berger moves to Atara Bio, heading up off-the-shelf T cell work @BrittanyMeiling; 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics 1Q Loss $41.4M; 26/04/2018 – Atara Bio Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – ATARA BIOTHERAPEUTICS EXPANDS T-CELL IMMUNOTHERAPY PACT; 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr $1.05; 01/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Expands Comml Leadership Team With the Appointment of Manuela Maronati as General Manager, Europe; 17/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics to Present Long-Term Tab-cel™ Phase 2 Clinical Outcomes for Patients with Epstein-Barr Virus Associated Post-Transplant Lymphomas at 23rd Congress of European Hematology Association; 08/05/2018 – ATARA CASH/INVESTMENTS AS OF MARCH 31 TOTALED $407.3M; 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Collaboration With Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

More notable recent Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Atara Biotherapeutics to Participate at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences – GlobeNewswire” on May 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Health Care Sector Update for 07/19/2019: MTP, ATRA, IFRX, JNJ, ABT, MRK, PFE, AMGN – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Melinta Therapeutics and Bio-Path Holdings among healthcare gainers; Adamis Pharmaceuticals leads the losers – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “5 Immunotherapy Stocks to Keep a Close Eye On – GuruFocus.com” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “BUD, SKX among premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 11 investors sold ATRA shares while 31 reduced holdings. only 15 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 46.79 million shares or 1.13% more from 46.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Germany-based Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0% in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt owns 6 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 9,115 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 57,700 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership owns 477,551 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Old West Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 9,665 shares. Hightower Ltd Llc stated it has 19,188 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Manchester Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company owns 1,412 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Metropolitan Life Ins Com New York has 16,187 shares. Alliancebernstein LP holds 0% or 54,640 shares. 15,156 were reported by Citigroup Inc. Ameritas Inv Prtn stated it has 0.01% in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Voya Invest Mngmt Limited Company stated it has 17,145 shares. Bank Of America De reported 0% stake. Creative Planning accumulated 14,907 shares or 0% of the stock.

Analysts await Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-1.45 EPS, down 26.09% or $0.30 from last year’s $-1.15 per share. After $-1.44 actual EPS reported by Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.69% negative EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 selling transactions for $802,103 activity. 2,000 shares were bought by DOBMEIER ERIC, worth $39,000. Shares for $538,736 were sold by Haqq Christopher.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Boeing Bags Massive U.S. Navy Drone Contract – Motley Fool” on July 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Boeing dips on massive loss, guidance uncertain – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “The Boeing 737 MAX Cancellation Myth – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Boeing May Need to Raise More Debt: Here’s Why – Yahoo Finance” published on July 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing: Buying The Bottom – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 35.22 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.