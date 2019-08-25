Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) Share Value Declined While Birchview Capital LP Cut Its Stake; As Moody’s (MCO) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Fishman Jay A LTD Decreased Its Holding by $13.58 Million

Birchview Capital Lp decreased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA) by 29.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birchview Capital Lp sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 56.31% . The institutional investor held 24,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $954,000, down from 34,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birchview Capital Lp who had been investing in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $702.08M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.55% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $13.06. About 394,555 shares traded. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) has declined 60.20% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.20% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRA News: 17/05/2018 – ATARA REPORTS DATA FROM LONG-TERM TAB-CEL PHASE 2; 21/04/2018 – DJ Atara Biotherapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATRA); 26/04/2018 – Atara Bio Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Expands T-Cell Immunotherapy Collaboration to Advance Next-Generation CAR T Technologies in Oncology, Autoimmune and Other Diseases; 29/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics to Participate at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences; 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics 1Q Loss $41.4M; 22/03/2018 Atara Biotherapeutics to Participate in Three Upcoming Immuno-Oncology Conferences; 08/05/2018 – ATARA BIOTHERAPEUTICS EXPANDS T-CELL IMMUNOTHERAPY PACT; 26/03/2018 – Atara Bio Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – RTW Investments LLC Exits Position in Atara Bio

Fishman Jay A Ltd decreased its stake in Moody’s Corporation (MCO) by 2.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fishman Jay A Ltd sold 75 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.54% . The institutional investor held 2,600 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $470.83 million, down from 2,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd who had been investing in Moody’s Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.94% or $6.37 during the last trading session, reaching $210.4. About 852,761 shares traded or 0.10% up from the average. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 16/03/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES MATTEL’S CFR TO Ba3, RATINGS PLACED ON REVIE; 13/03/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS RAISED MEDIUM-TERM PRICE BAND FOR CRUDE OIL TO $45-$65/BARREL AS OPEC-LED PRODUCTION RESTRAINT, DEMAND GROWTH LEAD TO LOWER GLOBAL INVENTORIES; 30/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aaa(sf) To Colorado Housing And Finance Authority Class I Bonds, 2018 Series A-1 And B-1; Aa2(sf)/Vmig 1 To Class Ii Bonds, Series 2018 B-2; 19/03/2018 – BRIEF-Moody’s Says As Cost Declines And Regulatory Support Boost Demand For Battery Storage, Project Finance Emerges As A Viable Financing Option; 18/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES GARDNER DENVER’S CFR TO B1 FROM B2; OUTLOOK PO; 09/04/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS CHANGE IN BRAZIL’S OUTLOOK DRIVEN BY EXPECTATION THAT NEXT ADMINISTRATION WILL PASS REFORMS TO STABILIZE DEBT METRICS OVER MEDIUM TERM; 17/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Six Classes Of Clo Refinancing Notes Issued By Apex Credit Clo 2015-II Ltd; 07/03/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS INDIA, CHINA’S RAPIDLY-RISING INVESTMENT IN; 23/04/2018 – ALLIANT’S OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Ratings On Repack Notes Of Codeis Securities Sa Compartment A0068

More notable recent Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Atara Biotherapeutics Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Recent Operational Progress – GlobeNewswire” on August 08, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Fell Through 52-Week Lows Wednesday – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Verrica Rallies, Aclaris Flunked Hair Loss Study, 3 Biotechs To IPO – Benzinga” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Atara: Shifting Toward CAR-T – Seeking Alpha” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Atara Biotherapeutics to Participate at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Since June 27, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $39,000 activity.

Investors sentiment is 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 11 investors sold ATRA shares while 31 reduced holdings. only 15 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 46.79 million shares or 1.13% more from 46.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.01% in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Creative Planning invested in 14,907 shares. Daiwa Securities holds 0% in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) or 294 shares. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0% in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board invested 0.01% in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Legal General Public Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 16,991 shares in its portfolio. 75 are owned by Tower Research Cap (Trc). Old West Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Com owns 9,665 shares. Tiverton Asset Management Limited Company has invested 0.07% in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Driehaus Cap Limited has 0.29% invested in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) for 193,461 shares. 24,000 were reported by Birchview Lp. State Common Retirement Fund holds 43,800 shares. Raymond James Assoc stated it has 25,912 shares. Baupost Ltd Liability Ma accumulated 6.38 million shares. Royal Bancorp Of Canada accumulated 5,817 shares.

Fishman Jay A Ltd, which manages about $498.38 million and $535.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pjt Partners Inc by 1,845 shares to 23,764 shares, valued at $993.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) by 675 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,746 shares, and has risen its stake in Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP).

More notable recent Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Might Be Interested In Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Read This Before Buying Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO) Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Investors Who Bought Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 125% – Yahoo Finance” on May 15, 2019. More interesting news about Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Raises Stakes in Amazon (AMZN), Bank of America (BAC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Csrwire.com‘s news article titled: “Moody’s Partners With Pyxera Global to Launch Its First Global Pro Bono Program – CSRwire.com” with publication date: August 21, 2019.