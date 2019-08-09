Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) Share Price Declined While Redmile Group Has Lifted Its Stake; Hedeker Wealth Management Group Holds Position in Microsoft Com (MSFT)

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT) by 14.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc bought 7,025 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 55,693 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.90M, up from 48,668 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $138.31. About 15.73M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MSFT: Microsoft spent $3.5 billion on capex in the quarter to build out cloud data centers. CFO Hood tells me that kind of capex growth will continue as long as rising demand for cloud services does; 26/03/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Adobe and Microsoft Extend Global Partnership Into China; 15/05/2018 – Valueact Adds SLM, Exits Microsoft, Cuts Armstrong World: 13F; 17/05/2018 – The Microsoft Cloud can save customers 93 percent and more in energy and carbon efficiency; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft keeps cozying up to former rival Linux, and will now use it to secure web-connected gadgets; 15/03/2018 – FINALCAD Launches New App for Windows 10 to Support the Evolution of Microsoft Installed Base in Construction Companies; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT/DELL ENTER TRANSFORMATIVE AGREEMENT WITH U.S. INTELLIGENCE COMMUNITY FOR MICROSOFT CLOUD SERVICES FOR GOVERNMENT; 09/04/2018 – lttiam Licenses its i265 HEVC Codec to Microsoft Azure to Offer High Quality Video Encoding and Decoding Services; 07/03/2018 – Tencent’s Pony Ma overtakes Wanda’s Wang as Asia’s richest; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft Sales Top Estimates, Fueled by Business Cloud Demand

Redmile Group Llc increased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA) by 1.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmile Group Llc bought 70,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 56.31% . The hedge fund held 4.49M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $178.30 million, up from 4.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmile Group Llc who had been investing in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $631.46 million market cap company. The stock increased 7.22% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $13.44. About 961,060 shares traded or 14.55% up from the average. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) has declined 60.20% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.20% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRA News: 17/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics to Present Long-Term Tab-cel™ Phase 2 Clinical Outcomes for Patients with Epstein-Barr Virus Associated Post-Transplant Lymphomas at 23rd Congress of European Hematology Association; 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics: Cash, Cash Equivalents and Short-Term Investments $407.3 Million as of March 31; 09/04/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 08/05/2018 – Atara Bio Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Expands T-Cell Immunotherapy Collaboration to Advance Next-Generation CAR T Technologies in Oncology, Autoimmune and Other Diseases; 01/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Expands Comml Leadership Team With the Appointment of Manuela Maronati as General Manager, Europe; 07/05/2018 – #3 Genentech R&D leader Dietmar Berger moves to Atara Bio, heading up off-the-shelf T cell work @BrittanyMeiling; 07/05/2018 – Genentech R&D leader Dietmar Berger moves to Atara Bio, heading up off-the-shelf T cell work; 14/05/2018 – Rounds Report: Omeros Rallied While The Stellar FDA Due Diligence To Help Atara; 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr $1.05

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lpl Ltd Company accumulated 1.97 million shares or 0.53% of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insur New York owns 38,107 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Baltimore holds 150,916 shares. Sterling Llc holds 1.26M shares. Ipg Invest Advisors Lc owns 27,013 shares. Diversified Inv Strategies Limited Liability Company invested in 68,403 shares. Beacon Financial, a Texas-based fund reported 32,074 shares. Fort Point Prns Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 16,937 shares. Corda Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.15% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). New York-based Quinn Opportunity Prns Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.03% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hamilton Point Investment Advsr Limited Liability Com owns 44,706 shares. Ckw Financial holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1,720 shares. Moreover, Eastern Bankshares has 1.88% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). New Jersey-based Hallmark Capital Mngmt has invested 1.8% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Covington Investment Advisors has invested 3.01% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Has Microsoft (MSFT) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Artificial Intelligence News: Microsoft Invests $1 Billion in OpenAI – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Microsoft Continues To Amaze – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Mondayâ€™s Vital Data: Microsoft, Boeing and Netflix – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft Q4 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 sale for $499,736 activity. Shares for $538,736 were sold by Haqq Christopher on Monday, February 11.

Investors sentiment is 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 11 investors sold ATRA shares while 31 reduced holdings. only 15 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 46.79 million shares or 1.13% more from 46.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Limited Com has invested 0% in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Federated Invsts Pa holds 903,307 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.06% or 1.31 million shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.04% or 64,899 shares. Wells Fargo Mn has 0% invested in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) for 95,520 shares. 193,461 were accumulated by Driehaus Capital Mgmt Ltd. Eagle Asset Mgmt has invested 0.33% in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Artal Gp, Luxembourg-based fund reported 1.15M shares. Synovus Financial has invested 0% in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Hightower Advsr Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 19,188 shares. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac holds 2.43% or 274,229 shares. Pacific Heights Asset Management Limited Company invested in 0.91% or 175,000 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has 0% invested in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Tower Rech Capital Llc (Trc) holds 75 shares.