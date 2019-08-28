Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) Market Value Declined While Pacific Heights Asset Management Has Upped Its Position; As Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio (KTOS) Stock Value Rose, Advisors Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding by $391,230

Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 56.31% . The institutional investor held 175,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.96M, up from 125,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $722.51 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $13.44. About 46,007 shares traded. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) has declined 60.20% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.20% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRA News: 07/05/2018 – #3 Genentech R&D leader Dietmar Berger moves to Atara Bio, heading up off-the-shelf T cell work @BrittanyMeiling; 17/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics to Present Long-Term Tab-cel™ Phase 2 Clinical Outcomes for Patients with Epstein-Barr Virus Associated; 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Collaboration With Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center; 14/05/2018 – T. Rowe Price Adds Atara Bio, Exits Ablynx, Cuts Biogen; 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Expands T-Cell Immunotherapy Collaboration to Advance Next-Generation CAR T Technologies in Oncology, Autoimmune and Other Diseases; 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Expands T-Cell Immunotherapy Collaboration to Advance Next-Generation CAR T Technologies in Oncology, Aut; 08/05/2018 – Atara Bio Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – Atara Bio Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Expands Commercial Leadership Team with the Appointment of Manuela Maronati as General Manager, Europe

Advisors Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio (KTOS) by 7.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Capital Management Llc sold 26,082 shares as the company’s stock rose 56.21% . The institutional investor held 301,252 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.76M, down from 327,334 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.08B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $19.62. About 339,754 shares traded. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) has risen 94.55% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KTOS News: 19/03/2018 – More details from $KTOS management on Fulton, his role at the company, and impact on its financial statements is necessary; 10/05/2018 – Kratos Affirms Full Yr 2018 Fincl Guidance; 29/05/2018 – Kratos Receives 4-Star Supplier Award from Raytheon; 16/03/2018 – Spruce Point is pleased to release a critical report on Kratos Defense & Security ($KTOS) with 40-70% downside risk; 24/04/2018 – Kratos Short-Interest Ratio Rises 202% to 9 Days; 20/03/2018 – Mike Stone: Exclusive: Trump to boost exports of lethal drones to more U.S. allies w/@mattspetalnick $KTOS $TXT $BA $LMT; 14/05/2018 – Kratos Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. Update sprucepointcap sprucepointcap sprucepointcap; 10/05/2018 – Kratos Sees 2Q Rev $140M-$150M; 10/05/2018 – Kratos’ First Quarter 2018 and Prior Year Financial Results Reflect Public Safety and Security Business as a Discontinued Ope

Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc, which manages about $9.65 billion and $766.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (NYSE:ITW) by 22,000 shares to 85,000 shares, valued at $12.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Duke Rlty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 125,000 shares, and cut its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).

Since June 27, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $39,000 activity.

Investors sentiment is 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 11 investors sold ATRA shares while 31 reduced holdings. only 15 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 46.79 million shares or 1.13% more from 46.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 0% in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) or 19,600 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corporation holds 15,992 shares. Driehaus Capital Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.29% or 193,461 shares in its portfolio. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest owns 145,530 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insur holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) for 16,187 shares. Alliancebernstein LP invested in 0% or 54,640 shares. Swiss Bankshares holds 0% or 58,300 shares in its portfolio. Daiwa Grp accumulated 294 shares. Charles Schwab Management invested 0.01% in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems accumulated 0% or 19,115 shares. Synovus has invested 0% in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Hightower Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.01% or 19,188 shares. Legal General Grp Public Limited Com accumulated 16,991 shares. 52,050 were accumulated by Arrowmark Colorado Holdg Limited Liability. Ameritas Inv Prtn Inc holds 0.01% or 3,329 shares.

