Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) Market Value Declined While Baupost Group Has Increased Stake by $4.91 Million; Ccm Investment Advisers Position In Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL) Was Has Upped

Ccm Investment Advisers Llc increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL) by 41.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ccm Investment Advisers Llc bought 22,537 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.83% . The institutional investor held 77,164 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.84 million, up from 54,627 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ccm Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $107.12. About 681,813 shares traded. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 4.78% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.78% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 19/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N – TUI AG’S MARELLA CRUISES HAS AGREED TO PURCHASE GOLDEN ERA, WITH DELIVERY EXPECTED IN DECEMBER, 201; 23/04/2018 – DJ Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RCL); 09/05/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES REPORTS $1B SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 19/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N – AFTER SALE OF GOLDEN ERA, IT IS EXPECTED THAT SKYSEA WILL WIND DOWN ITS BUSINESS OPERATIONS BEFORE END OF 2018; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q Net Yields Were Up 4.9% on Constant Currency Basi; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN 1Q ADJ EPS $1.09, EST. 97C; 19/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean Names Adam Goldstein as Vice Chairman; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD – FULL YEAR ADJUSTED EARNINGS GUIDANCE IS INCREASED BY $0.15 TO A RANGE OF $8.70 TO $8.90 PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.85-Adj EPS $1.90; 12/04/2018 – Talend Connect 2018: New Speakers Include AstraZeneca, Royal Caribbean & TD Bank

Baupost Group Llc increased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA) by 2.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baupost Group Llc bought 125,887 shares as the company’s stock declined 56.31% . The hedge fund held 6.38 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $253.63 million, up from 6.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baupost Group Llc who had been investing in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $731.65 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.30% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $13.61. About 354,879 shares traded. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) has declined 60.20% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.20% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRA News: 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics: Cash, Cash Equivalents and Short-Term Investments $407.3 Million as of March 31; 26/03/2018 – Atara Bio Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Rounds Report: Omeros Rallied While The Stellar FDA Due Diligence To Help Atara; 09/04/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 17/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics to Present Long-Term Tab-cel™ Phase 2 Clinical Outcomes for Patients with Epstein-Barr Virus Associated Post-Transplant Lymphomas at 23rd Congress of European Hematology Association; 08/05/2018 – ATARA BIOTHERAPEUTICS INC – CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND SHORT-TERM INVESTMENTS AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 TOTALED $407.3 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Atara Bio Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics 1Q Loss $41.4M; 07/05/2018 – #3 Genentech R&D leader Dietmar Berger moves to Atara Bio, heading up off-the-shelf T cell work @BrittanyMeiling

More notable recent Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Atara Biotherapeutics Announces Plan to Initiate Tab-cel® FDA Biologics License Application Submission Next Year – GlobeNewswire” on July 16, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Atara Biotherapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(C)(4) – GlobeNewswire” published on June 05, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Atara Biotherapeutics Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Recent Operational Progress – GlobeNewswire” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Atara Biotherapeutics Presents Initial ATA188 Phase 1 Safety Results for Patients with Progressive Multiple Sclerosis at the 5th Congress of the European Academy of Neurology (EAN) – Nasdaq” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Atara Biotherapeutics to Participate at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 11 investors sold ATRA shares while 31 reduced holdings. only 15 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 46.79 million shares or 1.13% more from 46.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Price T Rowe Associates Md has 0.01% invested in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) for 1.75 million shares. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 4,591 shares in its portfolio. Principal Financial Grp Inc has 0% invested in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) for 12,585 shares. Pacific Heights Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.91% in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0% of its portfolio in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) for 8,800 shares. Hightower Advsr Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 19,188 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 19,600 shares. Putnam Investments Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Moreover, Tiaa Cref Inv Management Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Eagle Asset Incorporated reported 1.54M shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt owns 254,868 shares. Maverick accumulated 870,764 shares. Tiverton Asset Mgmt holds 38,490 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Td Asset Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). The New York-based Jpmorgan Chase And Company has invested 0.02% in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA).

More notable recent Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Celebrity Cruises will return to Tampa Bay – Tampa Bay Business Journal” on August 12, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Celebrity Apex Defines The Peak European Experience – PRNewswire” published on August 22, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Things Royal Caribbean Wants Investors to Know – Motley Fool” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.’s (NYSE:RCL) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Be Disappointed With Their 87% Profit? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Ccm Investment Advisers Llc, which manages about $2.81B and $596.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 29,342 shares to 272,790 shares, valued at $14.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 58,439 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr Funds S & P Index F (IVV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.73, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold RCL shares while 148 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 145.71 million shares or 2.42% more from 142.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Co invested in 0.04% or 23,843 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.04% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Retirement Of Alabama holds 79,873 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Limited Liability Corp accumulated 134,560 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc holds 17.95M shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems reported 0.06% stake. Aqr Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 251,071 shares. Moore Mngmt LP accumulated 100,000 shares or 0.35% of the stock. Fred Alger Management holds 2.04M shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.4% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). North Star Invest Management reported 0% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Gamco Invsts Et Al accumulated 5,575 shares. Eastern Commercial Bank stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 0.06% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 395,405 shares.