Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) Market Valuation Declined While Driehaus Capital Management Lowered Holding; Pointstate Capital LP Has Raised Amazon Com (Call) (AMZN) Stake by $26.34 Million; Share Value Declined

Driehaus Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA) by 12.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Driehaus Capital Management Llc sold 28,456 shares as the company’s stock declined 56.31% . The hedge fund held 193,461 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.69M, down from 221,917 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Driehaus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $725.73 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $14. About 451,682 shares traded. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) has declined 60.20% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.20% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRA News: 14/05/2018 – RTW Investments LLC Exits Position in Atara Bio; 14/05/2018 – T. Rowe Price Adds Atara Bio, Exits Ablynx, Cuts Biogen; 08/05/2018 – ATARA BIOTHERAPEUTICS EXPANDS T-CELL IMMUNOTHERAPY PACT; 01/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Expands Commercial Leadership Team with the Appointment of Manuela Maronati as General Manager, Europe; 07/05/2018 – #3 Genentech R&D leader Dietmar Berger moves to Atara Bio, heading up off-the-shelf T cell work @BrittanyMeiling; 09/05/2018 – Federated Investors Buys New 1.1% Position in Atara Bio; 29/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics to Participate at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences; 08/05/2018 – ATARA BIOTHERAPEUTICS INC – CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND SHORT-TERM INVESTMENTS AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 TOTALED $407.3 MLN; 08/05/2018 – ATARA CASH/INVESTMENTS AS OF MARCH 31 TOTALED $407.3M

Pointstate Capital Lp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (Call) (AMZN) by 80% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pointstate Capital Lp bought 14,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 33,300 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.30M, up from 18,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pointstate Capital Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $875.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $7.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1833.51. About 2.50M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 19/04/2018 – The Disruptive Effect of Amazon Prime on UK Retail 2017 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO SAYS UPS HAS “MUTUALLY BENEFICIAL” RELATIONSHIP WITH AMAZON; 04/04/2018 – Amazon: Cox Automotive Moving Infrastructure to AWS; 09/05/2018 – Rakuten Super Logistics Partners With inVia Robotics to Integrate Autonomous Mobile Robots into US Warehouses; 21/05/2018 – Even back in 2005, Jeff Bezos counted the Oracle of Omaha as someone worth listening to; 19/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos is ‘particularly proud’ of a unique benefit that Amazon provides to its employees; 23/04/2018 – It needs more data on users and could get this from products like the Echo and even a rumored Amazon robot; 27/04/2018 – AMAZON REPORTS AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT PACT; 14/05/2018 – Amazon will adopt a ‘Rooney Rule’ to increase board diversity after its initial opposition sparked employee outrage The company says it is merely formalizing a practice that was already in place; 02/05/2018 – Aol, which is under the Oath group, already uses Amazon Web Services

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amp Cap Invsts Limited stated it has 1.87% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Autus Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 1.08% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 3,680 shares. 4,230 are owned by Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Mgmt. First Manhattan holds 8,597 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Exchange Cap Mgmt Incorporated reported 4,662 shares stake. Cambridge Trust Company holds 2.67% or 25,116 shares. Oak Ridge Invests Ltd Liability Com has invested 2.41% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 4,227 are held by Beaumont Finance Ltd Company. Cap Sarl has invested 1.07% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cibc Bancorporation Usa accumulated 1.14% or 4,543 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh has invested 1.85% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). The New York-based New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 2.4% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Allsquare Wealth Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 307 shares. First Amer State Bank owns 9,003 shares for 1.16% of their portfolio. Herald Invest Mgmt Limited owns 1,165 shares or 0.53% of their US portfolio.

Pointstate Capital Lp, which manages about $10.76 billion and $5.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (Call) (NYSE:CVS) by 18,800 shares to 50,000 shares, valued at $2.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (Put) (HYG) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,000 shares, and cut its stake in Dell Technologies Inc.

Since June 27, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $39,000 activity.

Analysts await Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-1.40 earnings per share, down 8.53% or $0.11 from last year’s $-1.29 per share. After $-1.60 actual earnings per share reported by Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.50% EPS growth.