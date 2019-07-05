Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) Holding Maintained by Baupost Group Llc; Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company Decreased Merck & Co (MRK) Stake by $642,503

Baupost Group Llc increased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA) by 2.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baupost Group Llc bought 125,887 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.66% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 6.38M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $253.63 million, up from 6.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baupost Group Llc who had been investing in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $923.64M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $19.76. About 205,105 shares traded. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) has declined 43.91% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRA News: 14/05/2018 – RTW Investments LLC Exits Position in Atara Bio; 09/04/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 07/05/2018 – Genentech R&D leader Dietmar Berger moves to Atara Bio, heading up off-the-shelf T cell work; 01/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Expands Comml Leadership Team With the Appointment of Manuela Maronati as General Manager, Europe; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 3.9% Position in Atara Bio; 17/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics to Present Long-Term Tab-cel™ Phase 2 Clinical Outcomes for Patients with Epstein-Barr Virus Associated; 14/05/2018 – Rounds Report: Omeros Rallied While The Stellar FDA Due Diligence To Help Atara; 07/05/2018 – #3 Genentech R&D leader Dietmar Berger moves to Atara Bio, heading up off-the-shelf T cell work @BrittanyMeiling; 08/05/2018 – ATARA BIOTHERAPEUTICS INC – CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND SHORT-TERM INVESTMENTS AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 TOTALED $407.3 MLN; 17/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics to Present Long-Term Tab-cel™ Phase 2 Clinical Outcomes for Patients with Epstein-Barr Virus Associated Post-Transplant Lymphomas at 23rd Congress of European Hematology Association

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 14.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company sold 7,741 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 46,640 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.88 million, down from 54,381 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $223.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $86.9. About 5.97 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 29.94% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.51% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 29/05/2018 – Phase lll lMpower130 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Helped People With Metastatic Non-Squamous Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Live Significantly Longer Compared to; 16/04/2018 – In CheckMate -141, Opdivo (nivolumab) Demonstrated Sustained Overall Survival (OS) Advantage over Standard of Care in Patients with Recurrent or Metastatic Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck (SCCHN); 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC; 05/04/2018 – Barclays upgrades Merck, downgrades competitor Pfizer; 02/05/2018 – $MRK BACEi verubecestat failed Ph3 #Alzheimer data in NEJM; 16/05/2018 – Dynavax to Present New Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) at the 2018 American Society for Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 01/05/2018 – Merck 1Q Adj EPS $1.05; 15/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda First Anti-PD-1 Therapy to Show Recurrence-Free Survival Benefit Across Stage IIIA, IIIB, IIIC Melanoma; 08/03/2018 – STADA MAY BE INTERESTED IF MERCK CHANGES SCOPE OF ASSET SALE; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS MONOTHERAPY ARMS REMAIN OPEN ONLY TO PATIENTS WHOSE TUMORS HAVE PD-L1 HIGH STATUS

Investors sentiment is 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 11 investors sold ATRA shares while 31 reduced holdings. only 15 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 46.79 million shares or 1.13% more from 46.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag, a Germany-based fund reported 128,418 shares. Voya Investment Ltd Liability holds 17,145 shares. Citigroup Inc accumulated 15,156 shares or 0% of the stock. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac accumulated 274,229 shares or 2.43% of the stock. Raymond James And Associate stated it has 25,912 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System invested 0% of its portfolio in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) for 4,591 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Com reported 0.01% stake. Td Asset Management reported 50,489 shares. Bancorp Of Ny Mellon Corp reported 0% stake. 52,050 are held by Arrowmark Colorado Limited Liability Company. Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md owns 1.75 million shares. Northern Trust invested in 525,571 shares. Swiss National Bank & Trust holds 0% or 58,300 shares. Highline Cap Limited Partnership owns 277,183 shares for 0.69% of their portfolio.

Since January 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 6 insider sales for $1.88 million activity. DOBMEIER ERIC had bought 2,000 shares worth $39,000 on Thursday, June 27. Ciechanover Isaac E. had sold 7,800 shares worth $269,470. Newell Joe also sold $57,020 worth of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) on Friday, February 1.

Analysts await Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $1.15 EPS, up 8.49% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.06 per share. MRK’s profit will be $2.96 billion for 18.89 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by Merck & Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.74% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neumann Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.28% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 5,267 shares. Advisory invested in 12,115 shares. Zacks Investment Management, Illinois-based fund reported 986,678 shares. Northrock Prtnrs Limited Com owns 3,508 shares. Northstar Asset Management Ltd Liability Company invested 0.46% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board stated it has 0.76% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). 88,288 were accumulated by Icon Advisers. Transamerica Advsr owns 12 shares. Moreover, Heritage Wealth Advisors has 0% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 40,984 shares. 6,700 are held by Mark Sheptoff Fin Planning Lc. Jones Fincl Cos Lllp, Missouri-based fund reported 168,089 shares. Guardian Life Of America holds 0.08% or 7,444 shares. Telemus Limited Co owns 49,457 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Lipe & Dalton has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Private Advisor Gru Limited Co reported 215,977 shares.