Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) Holder Bridger Management Has Trimmed Stake by $17.71 Million as Stock Declined; As Community West Bancshares (CWBC) Share Price Declined, Holder Stieven Capital Advisors LP Trimmed Its Position by $483,000

Bridger Management Llc decreased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA) by 20.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridger Management Llc sold 454,227 shares as the company’s stock declined 56.31% . The hedge fund held 1.75M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $69.67 million, down from 2.21M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridger Management Llc who had been investing in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $614.19M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.97% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $12.23. About 945,829 shares traded or 9.95% up from the average. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) has declined 60.20% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.20% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRA News: 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Expands T-Cell Immunotherapy Collaboration to Advance Next-Generation CAR T Technologies in Oncology, Aut; 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr $1.05; 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics: Cash, Cash Equivalents and Short-Term Investments $407.3 Million as of March 31; 29/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics to Participate at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences; 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics 1Q Loss $41.4M; 08/05/2018 – ATARA CASH/INVESTMENTS AS OF MARCH 31 TOTALED $407.3M; 08/05/2018 – Atara Bio Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – #3 Genentech R&D leader Dietmar Berger moves to Atara Bio, heading up off-the-shelf T cell work @BrittanyMeiling; 26/03/2018 – Atara Bio Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics to Present Long-Term Tab-cel™ Phase 2 Clinical Outcomes for Patients with Epstein-Barr Virus Associated

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Community West Bancshares (CWBC) by 9.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp sold 48,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.37% . The hedge fund held 460,360 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.69 million, down from 508,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Community West Bancshares for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.96M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.02% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $9.7. About 8,323 shares traded or 86.53% up from the average. Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) has declined 17.87% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.87% the S&P500. Some Historical CWBC News: 03/05/2018 Community West B: Business Banker Nathan Raizman Joins Community West Bank 05/03/2018

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.62, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 2 investors sold CWBC shares while 4 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 1.46 million shares or 1.16% less from 1.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stieven Limited Partnership accumulated 460,360 shares or 0.86% of the stock. Cutler Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 216,639 shares for 0.91% of their portfolio. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) for 79,082 shares. Vanguard Group Inc Inc has 0% invested in Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) for 54,862 shares. California Employees Retirement System accumulated 0% or 24,654 shares. Financial Bank Of America Corp De owns 194 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 3,138 shares in its portfolio. 18,680 are owned by Deutsche Retail Bank Ag. Wells Fargo Co Mn holds 4,493 shares. Renaissance Tech reported 20,900 shares. Bridgeway Cap Management Inc reported 46,357 shares stake. Zpr Inv Mngmt owns 15,982 shares. Riggs Asset Managment holds 0.01% or 1,100 shares. First Manhattan stated it has 24,488 shares. Dimensional Fund LP reported 0% in Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC).

Since March 1, 2019, it had 16 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $90,324 activity. 1,000 shares were bought by BARTLEIN ROBERT, worth $9,950 on Wednesday, May 22. Shares for $5,035 were bought by Plourd Martin E on Friday, May 31.

More notable recent Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Community West Bancshares (CWBC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 09, 2016 – Nasdaq” on November 08, 2016, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Community West Bancshares declares $0.055 dividend – Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Community West Bank Opens Full Service Branch Office in Paso Robles – GlobeNewswire” on October 15, 2018. More interesting news about Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Community West Bancshares Earns $1.4 Million in 4Q18 and $7.4 Million For the Year; Highlighted by Loan Growth; Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.05 Per Common Share – GlobeNewswire” published on January 25, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Paul Ulrich Joins Community West Bank as Chief Credit Officer – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 30, 2018.

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $284.20M and $547.47M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Signature Bk New York N Y (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 10,200 shares to 65,200 shares, valued at $8.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 154,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 588,242 shares, and has risen its stake in Legacy Tex Finl Group Inc.

Since February 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 sales for $802,103 activity. 7,800 shares were sold by Ciechanover Isaac E., worth $302,367. $39,000 worth of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) shares were bought by DOBMEIER ERIC.

Analysts await Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-1.45 earnings per share, down 26.09% or $0.30 from last year’s $-1.15 per share. After $-1.44 actual earnings per share reported by Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.69% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Atara Biotherapeutics Has Slumped in 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Atara Biotherapeutics Stock Is Imploding Today – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Tuesday’s Biggest Biotech Movers – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Atara Biotherapeutics Announces Pricing of $150.0 Million Public Offering – GlobeNewswire” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Atara to initiate U.S. application for tab-cel in H2 2020 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 16, 2019.