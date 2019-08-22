Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) Holder Bridger Management Has Decreased Position as Stock Price Declined; Tyvor Capital Has Decreased Its Stake in Alaska Air Group (ALK) as Stock Value Rose

Bridger Management Llc decreased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA) by 20.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridger Management Llc sold 454,227 shares as the company’s stock declined 56.31% . The hedge fund held 1.75M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $69.67M, down from 2.21M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridger Management Llc who had been investing in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $731.11M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.37% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $13.6. About 246,330 shares traded. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) has declined 60.20% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.20% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRA News: 14/05/2018 – T. Rowe Price Adds Atara Bio, Exits Ablynx, Cuts Biogen; 07/05/2018 – Biotech Industry Veteran Dietmar Berger, M.D., Ph.D., Joins Atara Biotherapeutics as Global Head of Research and Development; 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Expands T-Cell Immunotherapy Collaboration to Advance Next-Generation CAR T Technologies in Oncology, Autoimmune and Other Diseases; 09/05/2018 – Federated Investors Buys New 1.1% Position in Atara Bio; 07/05/2018 – Genentech R&D leader Dietmar Berger moves to Atara Bio, heading up off-the-shelf T cell work; 14/05/2018 – RTW Investments LLC Exits Position in Atara Bio; 17/05/2018 – ATARA REPORTS DATA FROM LONG-TERM TAB-CEL PHASE 2; 08/05/2018 – ATARA CASH/INVESTMENTS AS OF MARCH 31 TOTALED $407.3M; 01/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Expands Commercial Leadership Team with the Appointment of Manuela Maronati as General Manager, Europe; 08/05/2018 – Atara Bio Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Tyvor Capital Llc decreased its stake in Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK) by 40.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tyvor Capital Llc sold 64,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.08% . The hedge fund held 95,800 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.38M, down from 160,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tyvor Capital Llc who had been investing in Alaska Air Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $59.87. About 466,745 shares traded. Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) has risen 1.57% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ALK News: 15/05/2018 – ALK REVISES 4Q `17 ADJ. EPS TO 71C ON NEW ACCOUNTING STANDARDS; 13/03/2018 – ALASKA AIR GROUP INC – FEB RPMS 3.78 BLN, UP 7.9 PCT; 13/03/2018 – Alaska Air Group February Economic Fuel Cost Per Gallon Rose 19.4%; 30/04/2018 – Alaska Airlines opens new airport lounge at New York’s JFK; 13/03/2018 – Alaska Air: Unit Costs to Increase if Flight Attendants Ratify Labor Pact; 14/03/2018 – Co-pilot sues Alaska Airlines, alleges flight captain raped her; 13/04/2018 – Alaska Air Group March Capacity Rose 7.2%; 22/05/2018 – ALASKA AIR NOT CONSIDERING GIVING UP DALLAS LOVE FIELD GATES; 12/04/2018 – $LUV taking off. Other airlines too $UAL $DAL $ALK $JBLU; 15/05/2018 – Alaska Air Group to webcast presentation at the Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference

More notable recent Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “2 Best Biotech Buyout Plays – Nasdaq” on April 23, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Atara Biotherapeutics Announces Planned Chief Executive Officer Transition – GlobeNewswire” published on January 03, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Atara Biotherapeutics Announces Presentation of Initial ATA188 Phase 1 Safety Results for Patients with Progressive Multiple Sclerosis at the 5th Congress of the European Academy of Neurology (EAN) – GlobeNewswire” on May 15, 2019. More interesting news about Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Sanofi’s Dupixent Found Effective For Pediatric Itchy Skin, Novavax Gets Nod For Late-Stage Study, Allakos Offering – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Obseva Gets The Greenlight, Verastem Climbs On Licensing Deal, Merit Medical Earnings Disappoint – Benzinga” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Since June 27, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $39,000 activity.

Investors sentiment is 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 11 investors sold ATRA shares while 31 reduced holdings. only 15 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 46.79 million shares or 1.13% more from 46.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern owns 525,571 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0% or 8,800 shares in its portfolio. The Germany-based Deutsche Bancorp Ag has invested 0% in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Synovus Corp accumulated 159 shares. 55,195 were accumulated by Rhumbline Advisers. Retail Bank Of America Corp De holds 188,359 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 25,709 are owned by Credit Suisse Ag. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 54,640 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Corp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 6.42 million shares. Wasatch Advsr invested in 426,806 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Vanguard Grp, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2.88M shares. Legal General Grp Public Limited Co has 0% invested in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Neuberger Berman Lc invested 0.06% in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Ameritas Invest Prtnrs stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). California Public Employees Retirement Sys reported 34,900 shares.

Analysts await Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.35 earnings per share, up 23.04% or $0.44 from last year’s $1.91 per share. ALK’s profit will be $289.68 million for 6.37 P/E if the $2.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.17 actual earnings per share reported by Alaska Air Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.29% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 65 investors sold ALK shares while 136 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 106.04 million shares or 0.49% more from 105.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Par Cap Mngmt Incorporated has 2.82% invested in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Palladium Prtnrs Ltd Company has 6,865 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board holds 0.01% in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) or 32,228 shares. Logan Management Incorporated reported 21,939 shares stake. The Ohio-based Victory Capital Mgmt has invested 0.25% in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 5,045 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Vanguard Group Incorporated accumulated 12.81 million shares. The Idaho-based Selway Asset Management has invested 0.55% in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). 166,000 were reported by Employees Retirement System Of Texas. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj reported 9,000 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Prudential Fin has invested 0.01% in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Adage Capital Prns Grp Inc Lc accumulated 193,491 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Royal London Asset Limited reported 0% stake. 345 are held by First Interstate Commercial Bank.